PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Monday: FO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday at the invitation of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

A press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday said that this would be the premier’s second visit to the UAE since assuming office in March 2024.

Last month, the United Arab Emirates expressed keen interest in collaboration with Pakis­tan in the minerals and agriculture sectors during a meeting between PM Shehbaz and UAE President Sheikh Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan on Jan 5.

“He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet,” according to the press release by the FO.

“During his visit, the prime minister will deliver a keynote address at the WGS, highlighting Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms,” it added.

The summit will bring together a large number of heads of state and government, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation, the FO said.

PM Shehbaz will also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with Heads of State/Government from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies, the press release continued.

“Pakistan and the UAE share a deep-rooted brotherly relationship built on mutual trust — understanding and a longstanding mutually beneficial cooperation — the UAE remains one of Pakistan’s key economic and strategic partners, with strong collaboration across multiple sectors,” the FO added.

“Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, which is the second largest Pakistani expatriate community worldwide, continues to play a pivotal role in the development and success of both countries, serving as a bridge between the two nations,” the press release continued.

“The prime minister’s visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening its ties with the UAE, fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership for mutual prosperity,” the press release concluded.

Last month, PM Shehbaz had revealed that the UAE has decided to roll over a $2 billion debt due in Jan, providing critical financial relief to Pakistan.

In his televised opening rem­arks at a federal cabinet meeting that he chaired, the prime minister apprised the members of his “positive and constructive” meeting with the UAE president They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties and investment cooperation.

After a day-long visit to the UAE in April of last year, PM Shehbaz claimed to have shunned the proverbial begging bowl as he secured pledges of $10 billion worth of investment in Pakistan from the Emirates’ top leadership.