Supreme Judicial Council examines complaints against judges

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) during the last two sittings examined as many as 46 complaints against constitutional office-holders under Article 209, disposed of 40 of them, sou­ght comments on five complaints and as­­ked for further information in one case.

In addition, the SJC is also actively considering amendments to its Code of Conduct and Procedure of Enquiry, 2005.

The information was shared by the Supreme Court office on completion of the first 100 days of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yah­­ya Afridi in office on Feb 6. He was sworn in as the 30th CJP on Oct 26, 2024.

The SJC also established a separate secretariat to enhance its operational capacity for judicial accountability. The appointment process for a regular/permanent SJC secretary was initiated and regular meetings were institutionalised for better oversight and faster case disposal, according to the SC office.

During the first 100 days, the judiciary also introduced significant reforms to enhance efficiency, transparency, accou­ntability and accessibility in the justice sector. The efforts focused on improving case management, facilitating litigants and lawyers and ensuring timely resolution of legal matters.

Swift resolution of complaints against constitutional office-holders, ensuring efficient functioning of the accountability mechanisms and upholding public confidence in the judiciary were key aspects of these reforms.

The SC office further explained that the Law and Justice Commis­sion of Pakistan (LJCP) introduced major reforms to strengthen judicial efficiency and legal representation by replacing retired judges and ensuring broader stakeholder participation.

The newly inducted bar representatives include Makhdoom Ali Khan (Ka­­rachi), Khawaja Haris (Punjab), Kamran Murtaza (Baloch­istan), Fazal-e-Haq (Pe­­sh­awar) and Munir Paracha (Islamabad) and one member jointly nominated by all bar councils of Pakistan.

The commission also initiated jail reforms, including regular prison visits and outreach to the farthest districts to assess conditions and ensure fair legal oversight.

The agenda preparation for the National Judicial Policy-Making Com­mittee (NJPMC) meeting expec­­­ted in the last week of February is in full swing. Likewise, the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) launched an initiative for continuous legal education and professional development, the SC office announced.

Professional development

To strengthen the capacity of the district judiciary, foreign training programmes were introduced, enabling district judges to gain exposure to international best practices, the SC office said. The appointment of a new secretary to the commission would enhance administrative effectiveness, it added.

A dedicated WhatsApp Communi­­ty for Bar Councils and Bar Associations has been established, providing legal practitioners nationwide with free access to online courses and educational resources.

The initiative complements on-campus training, particularly benefiting lawyers from remote regions who may not have access to opportunities for professional development. These steps were taken to strengthen the legal fraternity by ensuring active participation of the bar in judicial reforms.

Besides, the bar is being consulted from conception to reforms implementation, the SC office said, adding that policy on early hearing was finalised in consultation with the bar and put to practice.

Additionally, training and capacity-building programmes have been introduced to equip legal professionals with contemporary legal knowledge, modern litigation techniques, and ethical best practices.

To build a more inclusive legal framework, the CJP engaged with the legal fraternity, development experts, and academia. Also, “Online Feedback Form — Stakeholders’ Engagement for Judicial Reform” — was made available on SC’s official website to gather insights and recommendations for strengthening the justice system.

Recognising the role of tax-related litigation in economic governance, the judiciary introduced categorisation measures to expedite the resolution of such cases and reduce the backlog.

Automation

These discussions have been instrumental in shaping policies that address systemic challenges and streamline legal processes through short-, mid- and long-term goals. A major step in this direction was the introduction of E-affidavits and instant certified copies.

Over the last 100 days, the SC decided 8,174 cases and received 4,963 new cases, reflecting a positive shift in workflow. This highlights the impact of recent reforms, including structured rulemaking, automation, and streamlined procedures, contributing to a more effective and responsive judicial system.

To enhance the effectiveness of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), the primary focus was on framing comprehensive rules through stakeholder consultation. The rules establish clear merit-based criteria, streamline evaluations, and integrate automation to ensure transparency and efficiency.

The appointment of 36 additional judges in all five high courts and the formation of constitutional benches at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Sindh High Court were made.

In adherence to the constitutional mandate, steps were taken to ensure fair and equitable provincial representation in the Islamabad High Court, while merit-based appointment to the SC were reinforced, with the five senior-most judges from each high court being considered for elevation.

