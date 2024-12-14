E-Paper | December 14, 2024

Supreme Judicial Council initiates proceedings on five complaints against judges

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 14, 2024 Updated December 14, 2024 09:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), the highest forum responsible for disciplinary proceedings against judges of the superior judiciary, initiated proceedings on five complaints on Friday.

A meeting of the SJC, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, reviewed the complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by various individuals.

Out of the 30 complaints submit­ted, comments were sought in five cases, according to a statement issued by the Supreme Court.

The meeting was atten­ded by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Hashim Kakar.

During the session, the SJC discussed amendments to the Code of Conduct for Judges under Article 209(8) of the Constitution and the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry 2005.

A committee, headed by Justice Akhtar, was constituted to propose amendments to the Code of Conduct and Procedure of Enquiry, the statement added.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2024

