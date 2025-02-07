Translating policies into climate resilience

UNDER the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination is steadfast in steering Pakistan towards a climate-resilient future by integrating climate action across the nation’s most vulnerable sectors.

With a focus on agriculture, water resources, low-carbon development, renewable energy, carbon markets, climate finance, green technology, urban infrastructure, and ecosystems, the ministry’s overarching goal is to mainstream climate change into Pakistan’s economic and social frameworks.

This vision is intrinsically linked to sustainable development and green economic growth, aligning closely with the 5E framework of Pakistan’s Planning Commission: Exports, Equity, E-Pakistan, Environment and Energy. Additionally, initiatives like URAAN Pakistan exemplify strategic approaches to fostering innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth.

Despite contributing less than 1pc to global GHG emissions, Pakistan remains one of the most climate-vulnerable nations, experiencing devastating impacts from floods, heatwaves and droughts. These extreme weather events have taken a toll on agriculture, water resources and urban infrastructure.

Recognizing these vulnerabilities, the government has focused on implementing robust environmental policies, including the National Climate Change Policy (2021), Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 2021), National Adaptation Plan (NAP 2023), and the Upscaled Green Pakistan Programme, among others.

The revision of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, the National Clean Air Policy (2023), and the Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulations (2023) exemplify a focus on implementation to overcome historic challenges of policy execution.

Pakistan is a strong advocate of multilateralism and climate justice, guided by the principles of equity, Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), and climate justice, as outlined in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

On the global stage, Pakistan played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund during COP-27 and COP-28, ensuring the concerns of climate-vulnerable nations are addressed. Support for the Vanuatu-led plea at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) further underscores Pakistan’s commitment to recognizing climate rights as fundamental human rights.

Domestically, the government took a landmark step by introducing Article 9A in 2024, enshrining the right to a clean and healthy environment as a constitutional guarantee. This move reflects Pakistan’s dedication to ensuring environmental justice and safeguarding the rights of future generations.

Pakistan is actively engaging with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on environmental initiatives. Key efforts include the SCO Environmental Protection Agreement and participation in the SCO Green Belt Programme (2024-2026), focusing on climate action, green development, and sustainable infrastructure under the SCO Green Agenda.

To enhance ecosystem preservation, Pakistan has joined the International Mangrove Center and signed the Mangrove Sustainability Initiative.

The country has also strengthened its climate adaptation and mitigation measures through partnerships with global organizations, such as the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), UNICEF, Aga Khan University, and Acumen Fund.

Pakistan has further demonstrated leadership in global climate governance by serving as vice-president of the Bureau of UN Climate Conference of Parities (COP), and actively participating in key UNFCCC committees, including the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage (WIM ExCom) and the Supervisory Body under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Hosting the Asian Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (AFPPD) resulted in the Islamabad Declaration, which emphasizes gender-responsive policies in climate action and the green economy.

The Government of Pakistan is translating its climate policies into action through impactful project interventions and mobilizing climate finance from domestic and international sources.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination has developed a comprehensive portfolio of projects that address both adaptation and mitigation priorities.

Through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the government has initiated key climate-related projects aimed at building resilience and promoting sustainability. These include initiatives focusing on water quality monitoring, urban climate resilience, ecosystem restoration under the Green Pakistan Programme, and regulatory measures for genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Pakistan’s commitment to combating climate change and advancing climate justice is evident through its comprehensive policies and institutional reforms. By prioritising sustainable development and equitable growth, Pakistan aims at mitigating the impacts of climate change, and ensuring that its most vulnerable communities are protected.

On the international front, Pakistan has secured significant financing from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for transformative projects such as Recharge Pakistan, Green BRT Karachi, and climate-resilient agriculture. Additionally, several projects are in the pipeline, seeking further funding to expand these efforts.

Beyond the GCF, Pakistan has mobilized resources through the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Adaptation Fund, ensuring continuous support for climate adaptation and mitigation initiatives.

Bilateral partnerships are also being pursued to enhance resource mobilization and support sustainable development goals. These concerted efforts reflect the government’s commitment to implementing climate action through tangible and impactful interventions.

The GCF-funded project, Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Water Management, has made significant progress.

By expanding climate-related early warning systems to 2.6 million hectares, training 47,286 farmers in climate-resilient agriculture, and raising awareness among five million rural residents through radio campaigns, the project has effectively enhanced resilience in Punjab and Sindh.

Additionally, 307,359 individuals (31pc women) have benefited from climate-resilient livelihoods, showcasing impactful progress towards achieving its objectives.

The Upscaling of Green Pakistan Programme, initiated in 2016, has planted and regenerated 2.213 billion plants with an 80pc survival rate, established 109 Protected Areas, and created 1.42 million green jobs nationwide.

Administered by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination with 50pc cost-sharing from provinces, the programme has gained international recognition from the World Economic Forum and UN Forestry Champion for Asia-Pacific.

The revised phase (2024-28) focuses on biodiversity conservation, carbon financing (projected 148 Mt carbon credits), standardized forest assessments, and expanded public engagement, solidifying Pakistan’s role in global climate action.

The National Adaptation Plan (NAP), finalized in August 2023, is being implemented by developing a series of projects targeting vulnerable sectors identified within the NAP.

These projects focus on natural capital, urban sector development, agriculture, and Gender, Youth, and Social Inclusion, addressing critical areas such as livelihoods in hot and arid regions, forest services, urban green spaces, low-income housing, rainwater management, climate-smart agriculture, pesticide reduction, and plant genetic conservation.

The GLOF-II Project, led by the Ministry of Climate Change in collaboration with UNDP and funded by the Green Climate Fund ($36.96 million), addresses the rising threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in northern Pakistan due to climate change.

Covering 24 valleys across 18 districts in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the project enhances climate resilience through Early Warning Systems (293 installed), rehabilitation of 210 irrigation schemes, construction of 355 gabion walls, stabilization of 692 hectares of slopes, and establishment of 31 safe havens.

It also promotes community engagement via 978 sensitization sessions, disaster management centers, and demonstrations of indigenous practices, benefitting over 696,000 people equally across genders.

Steps are being taken to implement the National Hazardous Waste Management Policy, 2022, which ensures the Environmentally Sound Management of hazardous waste in Pakistan.

The policy focuses on reducing waste generation, improving infrastructure, governance, and public-private partnerships. An action plan has been developed, with most actions assigned to provincial governments, reflecting the devolved nature of environmental management.

The Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023 are being implemented at the federal level by the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination.

Phase-wise bans target plastic bags, cutlery, and crockery within two years, and by July 2028, single-use beverage containers must include 50pc recycled plastic. Enforcement teams conducted 1,500 inspections, confiscating 3,300 kg of polyethylene bags and issuing 281 challans with fines totaling Rs3.1 million. Public awareness campaigns and school initiatives emphasize reducing plastic pollution and promoting sustainable alternatives.

In a landmark initiative, Pakistan unveiled its first-ever National Carbon Market Policy in December 2024, marking a significant milestone in the country’s commitment to combating climate change.

This forward-looking policy is a testament to Pakistan’s dedication to the objectives of the Paris Agreement and serves as a strategic foundation for transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy.

Pakistan is making concerted efforts to mobilize both public and private finance, including international climate finance, through key initiatives such as the National Climate Finance Strategy, Green Taxonomy, and Carbon Markets Policy. These initiatives aim to attract and leverage financial resources.

To bolster national climate governance, the government has established the Pakistan Climate Change Authority, enabling a more coordinated approach to addressing climate challenges.

Other institutional advancements include the appointment of an Executive Director for the Global Change Impact Study Centre (GCISC) and the creation of a dedicated Climate Finance Wing in the Ministry to enhance resource mobilization.

The government has demonstrated its commitment to international climate agreements through significant actions such as compliance with the Montreal Protocol, achieving a 67.5pc reduction in Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) by January 2025.

Additionally, the submission of the Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) to the UNFCCC Secretariat in December 2024 underscores its dedication to transparent reporting. The government has also revised its Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) targets, aligning them with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

Pakistan’s commitment to combating climate change and advancing climate justice is evident through its comprehensive policies, global leadership, and institutional reforms.

By prioritizing sustainable development and equitable growth, Pakistan aims to not only mitigate the impacts of climate change but also ensure that its most vulnerable communities are protected. The government’s efforts reflect an unwavering resolve to secure a sustainable and resilient future for present and future generations.

The writer is Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change & Environmental Coordination.