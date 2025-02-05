E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Three booked for gang rape of Sahiwal hospital worker

Our Correspondent Published February 5, 2025

SAHIWAL: Farid Town police booked three persons on Tuesday for gang-raping, blackmailing and extorting money from a woman working as a sanitary worker at the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital.

Police charged a man, his sister and an unidentified individual based on a complaint of the husband of the victim, a resident of Kot Khadim, who worked as a sanitary worker at the hospital.

At her workplace, she met a man who claimed to have political connections and promised to arrange a permanent job for her. She alleged that one day the man took her to meet somebody where he with the unidentified person raped her at gunpoint. They also recorded her video on a mobile phone.

Later, the main suspect began extorting money from her by threatening to post the video on social media. He extorted Rs65,000 from the victim through his sister and promised to delete the video after getting the amount.

The victim later shared the matter with her husband who reported it to Farid Town Police and a case was registered against the suspects.

In a similar incident, a woman resident of Chak 3/10-L was raped by a man while she was alone at her house.

The suspect also recorded a video of the incident on his mobile phone and later extorted money and gold worth Rs980,000. Nouman constantly threatened the woman that he would post her video on social media.

The woman shared the matter with her husband who complained to Harappa police and registered a case against the suspect.

SUICIDE: A second-year student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Mohalla Eid Gah, Arifwala.

Ahtesham (18), son of Allah Ditta, a grocery shop owner, was a student of a private college. He was heartbroken over the continuous teasing of his parents and other family members for showing poor performance in studies. His parents exchange harsh words with him on multiple occasions.

On Monday, Ahtesham went upstairs and hanged himself from a fan. His parents came to know about the incident two hours after the incident.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2025

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....