Three booked for gang rape of Sahiwal hospital worker

SAHIWAL: Farid Town police booked three persons on Tuesday for gang-raping, blackmailing and extorting money from a woman working as a sanitary worker at the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital.

Police charged a man, his sister and an unidentified individual based on a complaint of the husband of the victim, a resident of Kot Khadim, who worked as a sanitary worker at the hospital.

At her workplace, she met a man who claimed to have political connections and promised to arrange a permanent job for her. She alleged that one day the man took her to meet somebody where he with the unidentified person raped her at gunpoint. They also recorded her video on a mobile phone.

Later, the main suspect began extorting money from her by threatening to post the video on social media. He extorted Rs65,000 from the victim through his sister and promised to delete the video after getting the amount.

The victim later shared the matter with her husband who reported it to Farid Town Police and a case was registered against the suspects.

In a similar incident, a woman resident of Chak 3/10-L was raped by a man while she was alone at her house.

The suspect also recorded a video of the incident on his mobile phone and later extorted money and gold worth Rs980,000. Nouman constantly threatened the woman that he would post her video on social media.

The woman shared the matter with her husband who complained to Harappa police and registered a case against the suspect.

SUICIDE: A second-year student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Mohalla Eid Gah, Arifwala.

Ahtesham (18), son of Allah Ditta, a grocery shop owner, was a student of a private college. He was heartbroken over the continuous teasing of his parents and other family members for showing poor performance in studies. His parents exchange harsh words with him on multiple occasions.

On Monday, Ahtesham went upstairs and hanged himself from a fan. His parents came to know about the incident two hours after the incident.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2025