Army chief vows to ‘hunt down frenemies’ in nation’s midst during Balochistan visit

Dawn.com Published February 1, 2025 Updated February 1, 2025 10:24pm
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir attends a security briefing during a visit to Quetta on February 1. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir attends a security briefing during a visit to Quetta on February 1. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed on Saturday that the armed forces would hunt down “frenemies” among the nation who were targeting the state, according to the military’s media wing.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief visited Quetta today following the martyrdom of 18 soldiers in counterterrorism operations across Balochistan over the past 24 hours.

The army chief received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation in the province, which was also attended by senior security and intelligence officials.

“COAS highlighted that those who are acting as terrorist proxies of their foreign masters who have mastered the art of manifesting double standards of hunting with the hound and running with the hare are well known to us.

“No matter what these so-called ‘frenemies’ may do, you will surely be defeated by the resilience of our proud nation and its armed forces. For the defence of our motherland and its people, we will definitely retaliate and ‘hunt you down’, whenever required and wherever you may be,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying. It did not elaborate on who he was referring to.

The ISPR added that he appreciated the efforts of military, paramilitary and law enforcement personnel for their “courage and determination” to combat terrorism and reassured them of the army’s resolve to ensure the security and well-being of the people of Balochistan.

The army chief also reaffirmed the military’s commitment to supporting the provincial government in its efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

The ISPR said he and Balochistan’s governor and chief minister also offered funeral prayers for the martyrs and visited injured soldiers at the Combined Military Hospital Quetta where Gen Munir appreciated the troops’ unwavering commitment to defending the country at all costs.

Pakistan has recently witnessed an uptick in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Terror attacks have increased since the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan group broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government. With at least 685 members of security forces losing their lives amid a total of 444 terror attacks, 2024 turned out to be the [deadliest][5] year for the civil and military security forces of Pakistan in a decade.

Equally alarming were the cumulative losses of civilians and security personnel: 1,612 fatalities, accounting for over 63 per cent of the total recorded the past year and marking 73pc more losses compared to 934 outlaws eliminated. The overall fatalities recorded last year were a record nine-year high, and over 66pc more than in 2023. On average, nearly seven lives were lost daily.

