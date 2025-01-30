2 soldiers martyred, 6 terrorists killed in KP operation: ISPR

Two soldiers were martyred and six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “On January 29-30 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District on [the] reported presence of khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly six khwarij were sent to hell,” ISPR said, using the term designating members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It added that Major Hamza Israr, 29, a resident of Rawalpindi district, and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, 26, a resident of Naseerabad district “fought gallantly” during the intense exchanges of fire and were martyred.

Sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists, ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” ISPR concluded.

Pakistan has recently witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan.

Terror attacks have increased since the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government. With at least 685 members of security forces losing their lives amid a total of 444 terror attacks, 2024 turned out to be the deadliest year for the civil and military security forces of Pakistan in a decade.

Equally alarming were the cumulative losses of civilians and security personnel: 1,612 fatalities, accounting for over 63 per cent of the total recorded the past year and marking 73pc more losses compared to 934 outlaws eliminated. The overall fatalities recorded last year were a record nine-year high, and over 66pc more than in 2023. On average, nearly seven lives were lost daily.