Shakeel, Rizwan lead recovery against West Indies in fog-hit 1st Multan Test

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan fight back from a poor start in the first Test against the West Indies on Friday to reach 143-4 at the close of a fog-hit opening day.

When bad light ended play with just 41.3 overs bowled, Shakeel was unbeaten on 56 for his ninth half-century, while Rizwan was 51 not out for his 11th.

The pair added 97 after coming together with Pakistan in trouble at 46-4.

The left-right combination of Shakeel and Rizwan negotiated the three-spinner West Indies attack with confidence after fast bowler Jayden Seales initially left the home team struggling.

Sensing the dry and grassless Multan Stadium pitch would be tough for batting on the last two days — and with spin set to play a major role — the home team opted to bat after winning the toss.

But play was delayed owing to early morning fog compounded by poor air quality, resulting in poor visibility and wiping out the first session.

Shakeel has so far cracked four boundaries while Rizwan has seven hits to the fence.

Seales finished with 3-21 off 10 overs.

Both teams started with three spinners and just one frontline fast bowler and the tourists opened the bowling with left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie alongside Seales.

It was Seales who provided the breakthrough, forcing an edge off debutant Muhammad Hurraira to wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach in the sixth over. Hurraira scored six.

Three overs later, Motie dismissed Masood off a faint edge to the wicketkeeper for 11 before Seales trapped Kamran Ghulam leg-before with a sharp incoming delivery for five.

It became 46-4 when Babar Azam edged Seales behind the wicket for eight, continuing a poor run of scores at home from Pakistan’s premier batter.

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship’s third cycle (2023-2025). Pakistan currently rank eighth and the West Indies ninth and last.