Imam and Sajid in, Abbas and Naseem among those rested as Pakistan name squad for West Indies Tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced a 15-player squad for the two ICC World Test Championship Tests against the West Indies, with the first match of the series scheduled to be played in Multan from January 17 to 21 January and second from January 25 to 29.

In a press release, the Board said it has made seven changes to the side that featured against South Africa recently.

“Off-spinner Sajid Khan and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed have been recalled to partner with left-arm spinner Noman Ali,” it said.

“Openers Imamul Haq and Mohammad Huraira have also been brought back, replacing the injured Saim Ayub and the out-of-form Abdullah Shafique.”

“As part of workload management, the pace quartet of Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah has been rested. In their place, the selectors have retained Khurram Shahzad, recalled Mohammad Ali and included uncapped Kashif Ali.”

The selectors also replaced injured wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah with former Pakistan U19 and Shaheens captain Rohail Nazir.

Full squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.