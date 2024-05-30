PAKSAT MM1: Nation launches 2nd satellite to bolster internet, communication infrastructure

Pakistan launched its second communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, on Thursday, to bolster the country’s internet and communication infrastructure.

The Pakistan Spa­ce and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) had last week announced the launch of the country’s multi-mission communication satellite from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre today.

The country had launched its historic first satellite earlier this month as part of China’s Chang’e-6 lunar mission from Hainan.

A statement issued by state-run broadcaster Pakistan Television said the satellite would “provide the best internet facilities across Pakistan” and also help improve television broadcasts, cellular phones and broadband services. It added that the satellite will begin providing service in August.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal attended the launch, saying: “Day is not far when we will launch our satellites on our own rockets from Pakistan’s Space Launch Centre. Congratulations Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the nation, hoping that the satellite would help provide the “fastest internet facility” throughout the country.

“I am particularly excited about the potential impact of PAKSAT MM1 on internet connectivity across Pakistan. With its state-of-the-art communication technology, this satellite promises to revolutionise our digital landscape and provide the fastest internet facility throughout the country,” the prime minister said in a statement.

Felicitating the nation on the “momentous occasion”, he said that the achievement marked a significant advancement in the country’s space and communication capabilities, adding that he was proud of the national accomplishment.

The prime minister said the satellite would not only enhance the lives of citizens but also contribute to the promotion of economic activities, e-commerce, and e-governance.

PM Shehbaz said the launch from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre was a “testament to the strong collaboration and partnership between the two countries.

“It is through such cooperative endeavours that we can propel our nation forward and harness the power of technology for the benefit of our people.”

He said that PAKSAT MM1’s positioning in a geostationary orbit 36,000 kilometres above the earth was an impressive feat that showcased the nation’s scientific and technological prowess.

PM Shehbaz lauded Suparco and all those involved in the mission.

Calling the collective efforts and determination the driving forces of Pakistan’s progress, the prime minister said the launch was a “testament to the nation’s potential and the bright future that lies ahead”.

“May the launch of PAK MM1 be the harbinger of even greater successes in our quest for excellence in space and communication technology,” he prayed.