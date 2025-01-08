E-Paper | January 08, 2025

Imran permits PTI to submit demands to govt in written form, Barrister Gohar says

Tahir Naseer Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 05:52pm
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan speaks to the media on Wednesday. — screengrab
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan speaks to the media on Wednesday. — screengrab

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Wednesday that party founder Imran Khan had permitted the submission of the party’s demands in writing to the government amid ongoing negotiations to bring down the political temperature.

Since Imran’s incarceration last year in several cases, PTI’s relations with the government and the establishment have deteriorated sharply, marked by protests that frequently escalated into violence amid state repression.

Following the turmoil, Imran established a five-member committee to hold talks with “anyone”, signalling a shift in PTI lawmakers’ stance in parliament. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also formed a committee with ruling coalition members.

The first meeting between the two sides took place on December 23, while the second one occurred on January 2. So far, the two sides have not made significant headway. The government and the opposition will meet again, possibly this week. After much dilly-dallying, the PTI leaders were finally given access to Imran a day ago. Following the meeting, the PTI leaders held a press conference in which they demanded an ‘unmonitored’ meeting with the party founder.

Briefing the media about the situation after a meeting with Imran today, Barrister Gohar said: “We will present our two demands in writing because even though there is no need to do so, we don’t want it to [delay the talks] by using it as a reason.

“Khan sahab has granted us permission and said that we should give [our demands] in writing, so we will do that.”

On the issue of the talks being all for the sake of a “deal”, Gohar said Imran and the party at large had repeatedly rubbished that notion, stressing that engagement with the government was for the country’s sake and had a “limited purpose”.

Questioned about remarks by Imran’s sister Aleema Khan that her brother received several offers from the authorities through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Gohar downplayed the matter and cast doubt on it.

He said the PTI had not moved forward on any “offer” at any stage of engagements with the other side.

