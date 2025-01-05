Another 70 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

A PALESTINIAN woman reacts at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Gaza City, on Saturday.—Reuters

• Biden administration announces $8bn arms sale to Tel Aviv

• Mediators launch fresh ceasefire push to end conflict

CAIRO: Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip have killed at least 70 people over the last day, Palestinian medics said on Saturday, as mediators launched a new ceasefire push to end the 15-month-old war.

At least 17 of those who died were killed in air strikes on two houses in Gaza City, the first of which struck the home of the Al-Ghoula family in the early hours, completely destroying the building, medics and residents said.

“At about 2am we were woken up by the sound of a huge explosion,” said Ahmed Ayyan, a neighbour, adding that 14 or 15 people had been staying in the house.

“Most of them are women and children, they are all civilians, there is no one there who shot missiles, or is from the resistance,” Ayyan told Reuters.

People scoured the rubble for possible survivors trapped under the debris and medics said several children were among those killed. A few flames and trails of smoke continued to rise from burning furniture in the ruins hours after the attack.

Strike on a house in Gaza City killed five people later on Saturday, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said, adding that at least 10 others were feared trapped under the rubble.

At least six other Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in Jabalia in the north and near the central town of Deir Al-Balah, medics said. Saturday’s deaths brought the toll to 70 since Friday, health officials said.

US arms sale to Israel

Meanwhile, the administration of US President Joe Biden has notified Congress of a planned $8 billion arms sale to Israel, a source familiar with the plan said on Saturday.

The State Department “has informally notified Congress of an $8 billion proposed sale of munitions to support Israel’s long-term security by resupplying stocks of critical munitions and air defence capabilities,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

weapons package includes medium-range air-to-air missiles to defend against aerial threats; Hellfire AGM-114 missiles; 155mm projectile artillery shells for long-range targeting; and 500-pound warheads, the official said.

The Biden administration has provided Israel with billions in arms aid since Israeli forces launched a massive attack on Gaza. The outgoing US president has repeatedly vowed “ironclad” support for Israel.

Renewed ceasefire push

A surge in Israeli operations and the number of Palestinians killed in recent days comes amid a renewed push to reach a ceasefire in the war and return Israeli prisoners before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan 20.

Israeli mediators were dispatched to resume talks in Doha brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, and US President Joe Biden’s administration, which is helping to broker the talks, urged Hamas on Friday to agree to a deal.

Hamas said it was committed to reaching an agreement but it was unclear how close the two sides were.

The armed group released a video on Saturday showing Israeli prisoner Liri Albag — who local media said was a soldier — urging Israel to do more to secure the prisoners’ release.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2025