E-Paper | January 04, 2025

Ryan Rickelton’s 257 puts South Africa in control against Pakistan in 2nd Test

Reuters Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 08:16pm
South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton celebrates after scoring 250 runs during the second day of the second international Test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 4. — AFP
South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton celebrates after scoring 250 runs during the second day of the second international Test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 4. — AFP

Makeshift opener Ryan Rickelton posted the joint seventh-highest score by a South African in Test cricket with 259 to help his side to a massive 566 for seven at tea on day two of the second and final Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Saturday.

The left-hander was dismissed 10 minutes before the interval having struck 29 fours and three sixes in a 343-ball stay at the wicket that has put his side firmly in control of the contest.

Rickelton put on a partnership of 235 with captain Temba Bavuma (106) on the first day and 148 with Kyle Verreynne (100) as the South African batters made hay in the sweltering conditions in Cape Town.

Having been elevated to open the innings due to an injury to Tony de Zorzi, Rickelton was finally dismissed when he attempted a tired swipe at seamer Mir Hamza and skied a catch to Mohammad Abbas at mid-on.

Tall all-rounder Marco Jansen is unbeaten on 57 from 48 balls and will resume after the interval with Keshav Maharaj, who has two.

Rickelton, who scored his maiden Test century against Sri Lanka last month, resumed in the morning session on 176 and continued where he left off in seeing off Pakistan’s second new ball.

Verreynne hits out

The tourists removed David Bedingham for five as he became wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan’s fifth victim of the innings, this time off the bowling of Abbas (2-93) with a poor shot outside off-stump.

That brought Verreynne to the wicket and after a nervous start, he unleashed his full array of strokes on the tiring tourists, reaching his fourth Test century from 144 balls with five sixes before he was caught by Aamer Jamal on the midwicket boundary off spinner Salman Agha (3-129).

When Pakistan bat, they will be without in-form opener Saim Ayub due to an ankle fracture sustained in the field on the first morning, limiting them to nine wickets in each of their innings.

Ayub is expected to be out for around six weeks and will be a doubt for Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy squad.

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s against as yet unconfirmed opponents, but are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first Test by two wickets in Pretoria.

Cricket
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Falling temperatures
Updated 04 Jan, 2025

Falling temperatures

Vitally important for stakeholders to acknowledge, understand politicians can still challenge opposing parties’ narratives without also being in a constant state of war with each other.
Agriculture census
04 Jan, 2025

Agriculture census

ACCURATE information relating to agricultural activities is vital for data-driven future planning, policymaking, as...
Biometrics for kids
04 Jan, 2025

Biometrics for kids

ALTHOUGH the move has caused a panic among weary parents mortified at the thought of carting their children to Nadra...
Kurram peace deal
03 Jan, 2025

Kurram peace deal

It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that people of all sects can travel to and from the district without fear.
Pension reform
03 Jan, 2025

Pension reform

THE federal government has finally implemented several parametric reforms introduced in the last two budgets to...
The Indian hand
03 Jan, 2025

The Indian hand

OFFICIALS of the Modi regime were operating under a rather warped sense of reality, playing out Bollywood fantasies...