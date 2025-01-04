Saim Ayub ruled out of competitive cricket for 6 weeks after fracturing ankle: PCB

Pakistan’s opening batter Saim Ayub was ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks after the youngster fractured his ankle, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Ayub was ruled out of the Cape Town Test yesterday after twisting his right ankle while fielding at the deep third man in the seventh over of the opening day, the PCB said.

In today’s statement, PCB said the youngster would be “out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks due to a right ankle fracture sustained”.

“An MRI conducted [on] Friday afternoon confirmed the fracture, which has been immobilised in an Ankle Medical Moon Boot,” the statement said.

The cricketing body added that Saim would not participate further in the Test. “He will remain with the team and travel back to Pakistan with the squad after the match concludes.”

The injury to the 22-year-old rising batter, known for his aggressive and innovative batting in all formats of the game, is no good news for Pakistan with around one and a half months left in the ICC Champions Trophy being held in Pakistan.