E-Paper | January 04, 2025

Saim Ayub ruled out of competitive cricket for 6 weeks after fracturing ankle: PCB

Dawn.com Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 01:03pm
Pakistan’s Saim Ayub (2nd L) is assisted off the field after being injured during the first day of the second international Test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 3, 2025. — AFP
Pakistan’s Saim Ayub (2nd L) is assisted off the field after being injured during the first day of the second international Test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 3, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan’s opening batter Saim Ayub was ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks after the youngster fractured his ankle, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Ayub was ruled out of the Cape Town Test yesterday after twisting his right ankle while fielding at the deep third man in the seventh over of the opening day, the PCB said.

In today’s statement, PCB said the youngster would be “out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks due to a right ankle fracture sustained”.

“An MRI conducted [on] Friday afternoon confirmed the fracture, which has been immobilised in an Ankle Medical Moon Boot,” the statement said.

The cricketing body added that Saim would not participate further in the Test. “He will remain with the team and travel back to Pakistan with the squad after the match concludes.”

The injury to the 22-year-old rising batter, known for his aggressive and innovative batting in all formats of the game, is no good news for Pakistan with around one and a half months left in the ICC Champions Trophy being held in Pakistan.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Falling temperatures
Updated 04 Jan, 2025

Falling temperatures

Vitally important for stakeholders to acknowledge, understand politicians can still challenge opposing parties’ narratives without also being in a constant state of war with each other.
Agriculture census
04 Jan, 2025

Agriculture census

ACCURATE information relating to agricultural activities is vital for data-driven future planning, policymaking, as...
Biometrics for kids
04 Jan, 2025

Biometrics for kids

ALTHOUGH the move has caused a panic among weary parents mortified at the thought of carting their children to Nadra...
Kurram peace deal
03 Jan, 2025

Kurram peace deal

It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that people of all sects can travel to and from the district without fear.
Pension reform
03 Jan, 2025

Pension reform

THE federal government has finally implemented several parametric reforms introduced in the last two budgets to...
The Indian hand
03 Jan, 2025

The Indian hand

OFFICIALS of the Modi regime were operating under a rather warped sense of reality, playing out Bollywood fantasies...