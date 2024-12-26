E-Paper | December 26, 2024

May 9 riots: Military courts hand another 60 civilians 2-10 years of jail time

Dawn.com Published December 26, 2024 Updated December 26, 2024 03:57pm

Military courts have sentenced another 60 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in violent attacks on military installations during nationwide riots on May 9, 2023, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

Today’s announcement comes less than a week after the ISPR announced that 25 civilians were handed prison terms over the May 9 events. On that day, PTI supporters, protesting the party founder Imran Khan’s brief arrest, staged violent protests throughout the country, vandalising military installations and state-owned buildings, while also attacking the Lahore corps commander’s residence.

Following the riots, thousands of protesters, including party leaders, were arrested. Later, the government identified 105 civilians and accused persons and provided a list of their names to the top court to be trialled under the Army Act. In October 2023, however, a five-member bench of the SC declared the military trials of civilians arrested on May 9 to be null and void.

Earlier this month, however, the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench conditionally allowed military courts to pronounce the verdicts of 85 under-custody civilians in cases related to the May 9 riots.

The sentencing of civilians by military courts was not only condemned by the PTI, but the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union also raised concerns, saying the move contradict international laws.

“Sequel to the announcement of the May 9 punishments in light of the Supreme Court’s decision, the Field General Court Martial has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidences, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process and the appropriate legal proceedings,” the statement said.

The statement added that the trials of those accused of the May 9 riots under military custody have been concluded under the relevant laws.

“All convicts retain the right to appeal and other legal recourses, as guaranteed by the Constitution and law,” it said. “The nation, government, and the armed forces remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that the inviolable writ of the state is maintained.”

Prison terms range from 2-10 years

According to the ISPR, the following individuals have been handed the sentences.

  1. Hassan Khan Niazi s/o Hafizullah Niazi, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

  2. Mian Abbad Farooq s/o Amanat Ali, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

  3. Raees Ahmed s/o Shafi Ullah, 6 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident

  4. Arzam Junaid s/o Junaid Razzaq, 6 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident

  5. Ali Raza s/o Ghulam Mustafa, 6 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

  6. Raja Danish s/o Raja Abdul Waheed, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in GHQ attack incident

  7. Syed Hassan Shah s/o Asif Hussain Shah, 9 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in GHQ attack incident

  8. Ali Hussain s/o Khalil ur Rehman, 7 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in AIMH Rawalpindi attack incident

  9. Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the PRC Mardan incident.

  10. Sohrab Khan s/o Riaz Khan, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident

  11. Brig (Retd) Javed Akram s/o Chaudhary Muhammad Akarm, 6 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident.

  12. Khuram Liaqat s/o Liaqat Ali Shahid, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Multan Cantt Checkpost incident

  13. Zakir Hussain s/o Shah Faisal, 7 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Chakdara Fort incident.

  14. Ameen Shah s/o Mashter Khan, 9 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Bannu Cantt incident.

  15. Fahim Sajid s/o Muhammad Khan, 8 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the PAF Base Mianwali incident.

  16. Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident

  17. Muhammad Arslan s/o Muhammad Siraj, 7 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

  18. Muhammad Umair s/o Abdul Sattar, 6 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

  19. Noman Shah s/o Mehmood Ahmad Shah, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

  20. Ikram Ullah s/o Khanzada Khan, 9 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Bannu Cantt incident

  21. Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

  22. Pirzada Mian Muhammad Ishaq Bhutta s/o Pirzada Mian Qamar ud Dind Bhutta, 3 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Multan Cantt Checkpost incident

  23. Muhammad Abdullah s/o Kanwar Ashraf Khan, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in GHQ attack

  24. Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident

  25. Muhammad Raheem s/o Naeem Khan, 6 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

  26. Ehsan Ullah Khan s/o Najeeb Ullah Khan, 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the PAF Base Mianwali incident

  27. Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

  28. Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident.

  29. Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Bannu Cantt incident

  30. Mian Muhammad Akram Usman s/o Mian Muhammad Usman, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident

  31. Mudassir Hafiz s/o Hafeez Ullah, 6 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

  32. Sajjad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Iqbal, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

  33. Khizar Hayat s/o Umar Qiyaz Khan, 9 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Bannu Cantt incident

  34. Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

  35. Muhammad Bilal s/o Muhammad Afzal, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the PAF Base Mianwali incident

  36. Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident

  37. Asad Ullah Durani s/o Badshah Zada, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident

  38. Ikram Ullah s/o Shah Zaman, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Chakdara Fort incident

  39. Muhammad Farrukh s/o Shams Tabriz, 5 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident

  40. Waqas Ali s/o Muhammad Ashraf, 6 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

  41. Ameer Zohaib s/o Nazeer Ahmed Sheikh, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident

  42. Farhad Khan s/o Shahid Hussain, 7 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in AIMH Rawalpindi incident

  43. Izzat Khan s/o Awal Khan, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident

  44. Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

  45. Saqlain Haider s/o Rafiullah Khan, 9 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Bannu Cantt incident

  46. Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident

  47. Hamid Ali s/o Syed Hadi Shah, 3 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Multan Cantt Checkpost incident

  48. Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

  49. Izzat Gul s/o Mirdat Khan, 9 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Bannu Cantt incident

  50. Haider Majeed s/o Muhammad Majeed, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

  51. Gp Capt Viqas Ahmed Mohsin (Retd) s/o Bashir Ahmed Mohsin, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Jinnah House incident

  52. Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident

  53. Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Main Gate FC Cantt Peshawar incident

  54. Raees Ahmed s/o Khaista Rehman, 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Chakdara Fort incident

  55. Gohar Rehman s/o Gul Rehman, 7 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Chakdara Fort incident

  56. Naik Muhammad s/o Nasrullah Jan, 9 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Bannu Cantt incident

  57. Fahad Imran s/o Muhammad Imran Shahid, 9 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident

  58. Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed, 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

  59. Raheem Ullah s/o Bait Ullah, 9 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Bannu Cantt incident

  60. Khalid Nawaz s/o Hamid Khan, 9 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Bannu Cantt incident

More to follow

