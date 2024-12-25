PM, president echo Jinnah’s message of inclusivity, religious minorities’ rights on his 148th birthday

As the country celebrates the 148th birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah today, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to build a Pakistan that reflects Jinnah’s vision of inclusivity and rights for religious minorities, according to Radio Pakistan.

The day dawned with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals followed by a change of the guard’s ceremony at Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi, where a contingent of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed guard duties, Radio Pakistan reported.

Special programmes have been arranged during the day to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

In a statement, President Zardari reiterated his commitment to religious harmony, mutual respect, and protection of minority rights in the country.

He said, “[The] Constitution guarantees the fundamental rights of all citizens, irrespective of their faith and our founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also envisioned a Pakistan where people of all religions could thrive as equal citizens.”

He added that upholding the rights of all citizens is essential for fostering national unity and progress.

President Zardari said that in order to achieve Quaid’s vision, “we must invest in the education of our youth, ensuring that they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to lead Pakistan into a brighter future. We also need to work for the uplift of downtrodden segments of society”.

“Jinnah’s dream of a peaceful and moderate Pakistan obliges us to promote harmony within and beyond our borders,” the president said.

“On this day, we honour the contributions of the Father of the Nation, who changed the course of history through a political struggle. Quaid-i-Azam’s vision, determination and unwavering resolve led to the creation of an independent homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president also highlighted the occasion of Christmas being celebrated today and called for “ensuring that intolerance and discrimination are discouraged and everyone feels respected and safe in the country”.

Zardari appreciated the role of the Christian community in Pakistan’s development stating “they have excelled in education, healthcare, community service, social welfare, and public service and their contributions are a testament to our national diversity.”

He said, “Let us carry the spirit of Christmas throughout the year, working together to build a society rooted in peace, justice, and compassion.”

In his statement, PM Shehbaz vowed to continue ensuring that “people of all faiths can practice their beliefs freely and contribute to the collective progress of our nation”, Radio Pakistan stated.

“Today, as we celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of our Founding Father, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we are reminded of his extraordinary vision, unwavering courage and unparalleled determination. He achieved what many thought impossible and gifted us our homeland, Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz said that Quaid’s life continued to inspire countless people as an enlightened teacher, visionary lawyer, principled statesman, steadfast politician, and charismatic leader. “His journey is a testament to the power of conviction and the realisation of dreams through hard work and dedication,” he said.

Expressing his heartfelt felicitations to the Christian brethren in Pakistan and around the world on Christmas, the premier reaffirmed his commitment to safeguard the rights of all religious communities and foster an environment of mutual respect and understanding.

He called for reflecting on the profound message of peace, brotherhood, and love for all humanity as taught by Prophet Isa who preached values of compassion, kindness, mercy, and wisdom.

The prime minister paid tribute to the invaluable contributions made by the Christian community for the progress and stability of Pakistan, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, and nation-building.

On the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori⁩ visited Mazar-e-Quaid, where they laid floral wreaths, offered fateha, and recorded their impressions in the visitor’s book.

CM Shah stressed it depended on the nation whether to follow Quaid’s vision and values, calling for unity and pledging to make Pakistan a “peace-loving and developed” country.

Quaid’s tireless efforts united our people: ISPR

The armed forces also paid “profound homage to the Father of the Nation” on his birthday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

On the “auspicious occasion”, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the services chiefs, and the armed forces honoured the “enduring vision and unparalleled leadership of Quaid-e-Azam”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It added that Jinnah’s “tireless efforts united our people and established the foundation for a sovereign and independent Pakistan”. “On this day of national significance, we renew our unwavering commitment to his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline, which continue to inspire the nation,” the military said.

The armed forces also extended “heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the joyous occasion of Christmas”. “In solidarity with our Christian brothers and sisters, we celebrate the universal values of love, compassion, and peace that this occasion represents,” the statement said.

The military said it remained “resolutely dedicated to safeguarding the nation and upholding the ideals of justice, equality, and harmony in the service of our people and our homeland”.

