Govt preparing committee for negotiations with PTI: Barrister Aqeel

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that the government was preparing a committee to negotiate with the PTI, with the members likely to be announced over the weekend.

Earlier this month, PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan warned of a civil disobedience movement from December 14 if his demands about the release of political prisoners facing trial and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26 were unmet.

Imran had also announced the formation of a five-member negotiation team comprising Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and PTI MNA Asad Qaiser.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had offered on Wednesday to facilitate the negotiations, saying that his “office and residence are open 24 hours”.

Speaking on DawnNewsTV programme ‘Doosra Rukh’ today, the government’s legal adviser confirmed that the government was creating a negotiation team of its own.

“We were waiting for the prime minister to return from the D-8 summit,” Malik said.

“We are preparing our own committee and are going to seek input from our allies so that they are reflected [in the decision making]. I expect this committee to be formed either tomorrow or by the end of this week,” he added.

The adviser did not mention any possible committee members by name, but said it would include “senior government leaders” and “senior government allies”.

Aqeel also mentioned that the NA speaker was willing to host meetings between both negotiating teams. “I think it will be beneficial for the committees to meet at the speaker’s chamber to establish the terms and the agenda,” he stated.

Asked about the PTI’s threat of civil disobedience, the adviser said that the PTI “cannot coerce the government on one hand while inviting them to negotiate with the other”.

He added: “If you want to negotiate, then it must be all-encompassing.”

Regarding tensions with coalition ally PPP and whether it had any animosity towards the government, he responded in the negative.

“The PPP aren’t angry with us and we are engaging them,” he said.

“Ishaq Dar is chairing a committee aimed at addressing the PPP’s concerns,” he added. “The committee has already submitted an initial report and is due to meet with the PPP on December 24.”

Earlier, a meeting was chaired at Karachi’s Bilawal House by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The members in the meeting, attended by senior PPP leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The participants briefed the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on progress made in negotiations with the government so far, as well as upcoming legislation.

“The participants expressed a lack of confidence in the federal government regarding the progress on commitments made to various provinces.”

Bilawal instructed the party leaders to intensify their engagements with the government so that “positive outcomes from these interactions could be presented during the PPP Central Executive Committee meeting”.

No guarantee we will agree to anything: Sanaullah

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada ke Saath’, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that since it was not possible for the prime minister to not have the PML-N and establishment’s backing when he had invited the opposition to the negotiating table.

“The PML-N is in favour of resolving political issues through dialogue,” he said.

“If they (the PTI) have made a committee, and the speaker is willing to facilitate, then we can talk about anything, but there is no guarantee we will agree to anything — we have our own stance, as do they,” Sanaullah stated

He added that to his knowledge, the premier and the speaker had met and added that he expected the committee “to be announced in a day or two”.

When asked about a lack of contact between the negotiating parties, the PML-N stalwart said, “We don’t need them to contact the government but there is a neutral office that is open at all times. To my knowledge, the PTI’s committee is in contact with that office.”

“At a fundamental level, when parties come to the table there will be solutions,” Sanaullah added. “There are examples throughout our history. Even today, when we sat down with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, we found a way to proceed [on the madressah registration bill].”

When asked if the verdict in the £190 million case against Imran would have an impact on talks, Sanaullah said that it was an entirely separate matter. “It is not in our hands, it’s with the courts,” he said. “It should not affect the talks — it is an entirely separate matter. Political dialogue should happen.”

PTI rubbishes impression of refusal to begin talks

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram said, “If the concerned quarters form committees, we can show this to Imran Khan and he can make a decision.”

When asked if the PTI had reached out to the NA speaker, Akram responded in the negative. “If Sadiq’s office is open then why would we need to reach out? If anyone wants to speak to the committee, they can reach out to us.”

Responding to a claim that PTI members refused to initiate negotiations, Akram said, “Most of our representatives have not said anything of that sort, I’ve been observing this matter closely. Unfortunately, the media has taken statements and speeches and created a narrative that our party has fallen flat on negotiations.”

The PTI’s information secretary clarified the difference between engagement with the government and meaningful dialogue. “Engagement happens all the time,” he said. “It is how we secured the Sangjiani venue for our rally. But this is not the same as political dialogue. Our demands will not be fulfilled this way.”