E-Paper | December 19, 2024

CPEC back under planning ministry

APP Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 07:41am

BEIJING: The authority formed to oversee the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project was being wrapped up as it had become dysfunctional, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday, adding that control of the project was now back with his ministry.

Talking to reporters during a trip to China, he said that the CPEC Authority was created during 2019 to take the project away from Ministry of Planning and Development, which had successfully managed it for half a decade, from 2013 to 2018. “And when CPEC Authority was created, it proved to be ineffective; and after one year, it was made dysfunctional. So, it only existed on paper,” he added.

Mr Iqbal said now that the authority was being wound up, control of the project would be back with his ministry, giving the example of China’s National Development Reform Com­mis­­sion, which oversaw Beijing’s end of the economic corridor project. He hoped this would bring more clarity and focus to the CPEC project, enabling it to regain its former momentum.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Accessing the RSF

Accessing the RSF

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh
RSF can help catalyse private sector inves­tment encouraging investment flows, build upon institutional partnerships with MDBs, other financial institutions.

Editorial

Madressah oversight
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Madressah oversight

Bill should be reconsidered and Directorate General of Religious Education, formed to oversee seminaries, should not be rolled back.
Kurram’s misery
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Kurram’s misery

The state must recognise that allowing such hardship to continue undermines its basic duty to protect citizens’ well-being.
Hiking gas rates
19 Dec, 2024

Hiking gas rates

IMPLEMENTATION of a new Ogra recommendation to increase the gas prices by an average 8.7pc or Rs142.45 per mmBtu in...
Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...