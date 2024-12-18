E-Paper | December 19, 2024

US State Department announces more sanctions on Pakistan’s missile programme

Reuters Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 11:32pm

The United States on Wednesday said it was imposing additional sanctions related to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, targeting four entities that it alleged were contributing to the proliferation or delivery of such weapons.

“The United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern,” the US Department of State said in a statement.

It added that the decision was taken “in light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan’s long-range missile development”.

It said the four entities were being designated for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13382, which targeted proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.  

“Pakistan’s National Development Complex — which is responsible for Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme — and Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise — which have worked to supply equipment and missile‐applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, including its long-range missile programme — are being designated pursuant to EO 13382 Section 1(a)(ii) for having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items by Pakistan.”

In September, the State Department imposed sanctions on a Chinese research institute and several companies it claimed were involved in supplying Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme.

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller had said in a statement that the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry had worked with Pakistan to procure equipment for testing rocket motors for the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel systems and potentially for larger systems.

Washington had similarly targeted three China-based companies with sanctions in October 2023 for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan.

