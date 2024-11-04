Pakistan Navy conducts successful flight test of ship launched ballisitc missile

The Pakistan Navy has conducted a successful flight test of an indigenously developed ship-launched ballistic missile, the Directorate General Public Relations (Navy) said in a press release on Monday.

The weapon system, with a 350-kilometre range, is capable of engaging land and sea targets with high precision, according to the press release.

“The missile system is equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation system and manoeuvrability features,” the statement said.

“The flight test was witnessed by the chief of the naval staff and senior officers from Pakistan Navy and dedicated scientists and engineers,” it added.

The statement further said that the president, prime minister, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and services chiefs congratulated the participating naval units and scientists on the achievement.

In 2023, the ground-based air defence units of the Pakistan Navy demonstrated combat readiness and warfighting potential through the successful firing of surface-to-air missiles.

During the missile firing sequence, the Pakistan Navy’s air defence units successfully engaged the intended targets and demonstrated real-time professionalism. The missile firing through the short-range air defence system reassured the navy’s defence against any incoming air threat.