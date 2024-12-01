E-Paper | December 01, 2024

Pakistan face Nepal in T20 Blind World Cup semi-final

MULTAN: The semi-final line-up of the fourth T20 Blind World Cup is complete. It comprises Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal as the hosts outclassed Afghanistan here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan face Nepal while Bangladesh clash with Sri Lanka in the semi-finals.

The group stage concluded on Saturday with Pakistan securing top spot after an unbeaten run. Bangladesh finished second followed by Sri Lanka in third and Nepal in fourth.

The semi-finals take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The first semi between Pakistan and Nepal starts at 9:00am (PST) while the second begins at 1:00pm.

In a group match played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Pakistan comfortably defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets.

After electing to field, Pakistan restricted Afghanistan to a modest 94 all out in 19.2 overs. Ajmal Amarkhel’s 15 off 13 balls was Afghanistan’s main contributor of runs.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Abbas took three wickets for just four runs in 2.2 overs.

Pakistan achieved the target in just 9.5 overs while losing only three wickets. Talha Iqbal scored 32 off 15 while Mohammad Salman made 16 off 14.

Fakhar was named the player-of-the-match while Farmanullah Qazi received the emerging player-of-the-match award.

In another group-stage game, Bangladesh crushed South Africa by 10 wickets.

Batting first, South Africa posted a competitive 149-8 off the stipulated 20 overs. Lesedi Lesufii top-scored (33 off 39) while Bhule Bhidla contributed 23 off 23.

Bangladesh, however, chased the target with ease without losing a wicket in just 12.5 overs. Mohammad Salman made a magnificent 73 off 44 while Arif Hussain struck 55 off 39.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2024

