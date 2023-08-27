DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan men’s team defeat India to win gold in world blind cricket

Atika Rehman Published August 27, 2023 Updated August 27, 2023 08:27am

Green shirts celebrate their victory at Edgbaston cricket stadium.—Courtesy PCB

LONDON: Pakistan men’s team beat India to win the gold medal in the cricket International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games in Birmingham on Saturday, cementing Pakistan’s winning streak of five consecutive games and becoming champions.

Pakistan successfully chased a 185-run target in the 15th over after a promising batting innings.

There were scenes of jubilation and celebration at the Edgbaston cricket stadium in Birmingham, where the green shirts did a victory lap to applause and the beat of the dhol.

Pakistani fans in the crowd cheered on the team and embraced the players as they waved the national flag.

Opening batsmen M. Ullah and N. Ali ensured the team got to the 50-run mark off just 27 deliveries.

Indian bowlers went on to give away 42 runs as extras which gave Pakistan a major edge.

M Salman’s 48 off 25 and B Munjir’s 41 off 12 were enough to help Pakistan cross the winning line.

The IBSA World Games or World Blind Games are an international event, occurring every four years, organised by the International Blind Sports Federation. The events enable blind and partially sighted athletes to compete in a number of sports. The first event took place at Madrid, Spain in 1998.

Pakistan in previous games beat India, Australia, Bangladesh and England.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2023

