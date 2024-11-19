E-Paper | November 19, 2024

Diplomat chides EU for being soft on Israel

AFP Published November 19, 2024 Updated November 19, 2024 10:43am
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell takes his seat ahead of a Foreign Affairs Council at the EU headquarters in Brussels on November 18, 2024. — AFP
BRUSSELS: The EU’s outgoing top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he had “no more words” to describe the crisis in the Middle East as he delivered a bleak assessment at his swansong foreign ministers’ meeting.

At a sombre press briefing after the Brussels talks, Borrell said a majority of the 27 European Union states had — as expected — rejected his call to suspend political dialogue with Israel.

Barely concealing his frustration at the EU’s failure to weigh on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during his five-year mandate, Borrell earlier said he had “exhausted the words to explain what’s happening”.

“This is a war against children,” the 77-year-old foreign policy chief told reporters about the bombardment of Gaza. “The most frequent age of the casualties in Gaza is five years old.”

He described an “apocalyptical situation in Gaza, where 70 per cent of the death toll is being paid by children and women”, with two million people displaced.

Josep Borrell’s proposal to suspend the EU’s political dialogue with Israel _ part of a wider agreement governing trade ties _ had been expected to hit opposition from numerous member states, including key powers France and Germany.

“Most of the member states considered that it was much better to continue having diplomatic and political relationship with Israel,” Borrell confirmed.

But he said his services had “at least put on the table” all the information produced by UN bodies and international organisations on the ground “in order to judge the way the war is being waged”.

Since Israel unleashed its devastating offensive in Gaza, EU states have been deeply divided over the conflict — with Borrell often an outlier in denouncing Israel’s excesses.

‘Time to step up’

On Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Borrell voiced frustration at the shortcomings in Europe’s response as the conflict reaches its 1,000th day.

“It’s not only 1,000 days. It is 4,000 days since Putin attacked Ukraine the first time,” Borrell said.

“Maybe our response should have been firmer, stronger since the beginning,” he said.

“It’s clear that each step that is being left without reaction encourages Russia to escalate further.”

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024

