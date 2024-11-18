Unique opportunity to revitalise Pak-US ties exists under incoming Trump admin: Ahsan Iqbal

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that a “unique” opportunity existed to revitalise the partnership between the United States and Pakistan with the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

The 78-year-old clinched the White House in the US elections with 291 electoral college votes against Kamala Harris’ 223, becoming only the second man in the country’s history — after Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s — to win two non-consecutive terms in the Oval Office. He also led Harris by more than five million votes in the popular count.

The Foreign Office emphasised earlier this month that ‘non-interference’ should be the cornerstone of Pakistan-US ties, expressing the hope for a strengthened relationship under the Trump administration.

Remarking on potential ties with the new administration while addressing an event of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Islamabad, the planning minister said: “With the new US administration taking the helm, we have a unique opportunity to revitalise our partnership and adapt it to the needs of a rapidly changing world.

“This renewed era of collaboration can address shared challenges while creating new opportunities for growth and mutual prosperity. By deepening our ties in key areas, we can achieve transformative outcomes.”

He called for collaborative research in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and modern infrastructure to build a more resilient future.

Iqbal also stressed the need to engage the Pakistani diaspora in the US to strengthen cultural, academic and economic ties between the two countries

Pakistan, with its strategic location at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, was a “natural partner” for the US in promoting regional connectivity and economic integration, Iqbal said.

He said the significant contributions of the US to Pakistan’s infrastructure projects reflected the enduring strategic importance of the bilateral relationship and outlined a roadmap for future cooperation under the new incoming leadership.

The planning minister highlighted the historical foundation of US-Pakistan relations, which he said began with defence cooperation and evolved into a “robust development partnership”.

He stressed the importance of fostering a new dimension of collaboration focused on education, infrastructure and economic development to address emerging global challenges.

Iqbal said Pakistan would establish friendly and cordial relations with all nations, particularly the US, which always stood for justice and humanity.

He lauded the transformational impact of US-supported infrastructure projects in Pakistan, citing the Mangla and Tarbela dams that he said continued to serve as lifelines for the agriculture and energy sectors.

He also mentioned US-funded initiatives in healthcare, education and transportation sectors, which significantly improved the quality of life for millions.

The planning minister viewed these projects as not only addressing Pakistan’s immediate needs but also laying the foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

The minister also recalled the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, describing it as a “critical initiative to strengthen academic and research collaborations”.

He acknowledged the Fulbright Scholarship programme, the “largest in the world for Pakistan”, as a “transformative opportunity that empowered thousands of Pakistanis to contribute meaningfully to national progress”.

The planning minister underscored the potential for expanding bilateral trade, which exceeded $6.5 billion in 2023, and called for enhanced market access and joint ventures in key sectors such as information technology, agriculture and manufacturing.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s key exports include textiles, surgical instruments and IT services which contribute significantly to our economy.

Iqbal also said that trade relations would create jobs and drive innovation, emphasising the vast untapped room for trade growth.

He said the two countries could build a stronger and mutually beneficial economic partnership by tackling trade barriers and promoting joint ventures.

The planning minister also pointed out that while bilateral relations had flourished, both nations needed to respect each other’s sovereignty and work together constructively to address shared challenges.

He said the Pakistan-US relationship remained “critical” to addressing global challenges and achieving regional stability.