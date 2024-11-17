US lawmakers ask Biden to seek Imran’s release

WASHINGTON: Around 50 US lawmakers have called on US President Joe Biden to press Pakistan government to release Imran Khan along with other “political prisoners” before his term ends on Jan 20.

The ruling PML-N and coalition partner PPP described the letter as interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

The letter, sent by 46 Democrat and Republican lawmakers on Friday, was the second such communication in less than a month.

Unlike the first letter, which was supported solely by Democrats, this one was jointly initiated by Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild and her Republican counterpart John James. Twenty of the 46 who signed the letter are Republicans.

It highlighted Pakistan’s “deteriorating human rights situation” following the Feb 2024 elections, which were allegedly “flawed” and marred by “widespread irregularities, electoral fraud, and “state-led suppression” of PTI.

The lawmakers cited “H. Res. 901,” a resolution passed in June 2024 with overwhelming bipartisan support, as a framework for the US action.

The letter alleged that Pakistani authorities disenfranchised the PTI ahead of the elections, rigged results which favoured PTI-backed candidates, and suppressed election monitoring reports from international organisations such as the Commonwealth Observer Group and the European Union.

Since the elections, the letter noted, “the situation has worsened” with “rampant curbs on civil liberties, particularly on freedom of expression.” It criticised the use of mass arrests, arbitrary detentions, and a “de facto firewall” on social media platforms, alongside efforts to slow internet access.

Imran’s detention

Central to the lawmakers’ appeal was the detention of Mr Khan.

The letter said Mr Khan was “widely perceived to be Pakistan’s most popular political figure,” whose incarceration has drawn international criticism.

The lawmakers cited the findings of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, Amnesty International, and other human rights organisations, all of which have called for the PTI founder’s immediate release.

Jailed PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Shah Mehmood Qureshi were also mentioned.

“We urgently call on the US government to advocate for the immediate release of former Prime Minister Khan and all political prisoners,” the lawmakers urged, emphasising the importance of ensuring their safety in line with UN recommendations.

Criticism of embassy

The lawmakers criticised the US Embassy in Islamabad for failing to address the concerns of the Pakistani-American community or advocating for democratic principles in Pakistan.

“In the immediate aftermath of the elections … the US Embassy issued a statement welcoming the new administration,” the letter stated, adding that the felicitation came despite widespread concerns about the legitimacy of the election results. They urged the Biden administration to ensure that the incoming US ambassador prioritises human rights and democratic values in Pakistan.

The lawmakers emphasised that Washington has moral and strategic obligations to support democratic values and human rights in Pakistan.

“Ultimately, we believe that the many vital interests that our countries share can only be effectively and sustainably advanced if accompanied by a US approach driven by a robust commitment to the democratic process and universal rights.”

Reaction

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused the PTI of inviting foreign interference to destabilise Pakistan.

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and PML-N leader, Rana Mashhood, said the letter repeated baseless allegations of election rigging and human rights violations in Pakistan.

“By formally inviting foreign intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs, the PTI has completely contradicted its earlier narrative of ‘absolutely not to US interference’ and shifted to ‘absolutely need US intervention’. This is yet another u-turn,” Mr Mashhood said.

He condemned PTI’s alleged prioritisation of political interests over national welfare.

“If the concern truly lies with human rights violations, why has no such letter ever been written about the atrocities faced by the Kashmiris?” he questioned.

Mr Mashhood concluded by asserting that PTI’s actions had raised significant doubts about their true agenda, calling into question their commitment to Pakistan’s sovereignty and stability.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman described the letter as “another nail in the coffin of ‘Haqiqi Azadi’,” accusing the PTI of inviting foreign intervention.

“The letter challenges the independence of Pakistan’s political system and judiciary,” she added.

Ms Rehman highlighted what she called PTI’s “dual standards,” noting the party’s past accusations of US interference in Mr Khan’s ouster in April 2022.

“This letter represents clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs, and any such interference in the political and legal matters of another country is a violation of international norms,” she said in a statement.

She continued, “PTI’s attempts to lobby against Pakistan in the United States are also deeply condemnable. This is the same political party that in the past made political gains by condemning ‘American interference.’ Now, they are resorting to the very same kind of foreign intervention, which exposes a double standard.”

Senator Rehman further said when President Asif Ali Zardari spent 12 years in jail, neither he nor the PPP “ever turned to foreign lobbying firms to write such petitions for his release”.

She said that political parties of Pakistan have always placed their trust in domestic institutions to resolve their issues and legal struggles, rather than seeking the intervention of foreign powers and lobbying groups.

Kalbe Ali in lslamabad and Zulqernain Tahir in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2024