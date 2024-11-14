E-Paper | November 14, 2024

Kundi pledges to highlight KP’s issues in SIFC

APP Published November 14, 2024 Updated November 14, 2024 11:03am

PESHAWAR: Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that efforts were underway to highlight the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially of southern districts, in Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) regarding trade and business.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its president and vice-president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Rashid Ahmad Pracha.

During the discussion, the governor emphasised the importance of business community in fostering trade and industrial growth in the region.

He said that federal government allocated funds for establishment of an expo centre by Trade Development Authority in Peshawar, which was expected to be completed soon.

He said federal minister for information also approved establishment of a hall for cultural activities. He also mentioned his efforts to strengthen ties between traders from Saudi Arabia and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as explore opportunities for business growth with Tajikistan.

Mr Kundi said that there were seven trade routes between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Asia.

“If these routes are restored, they can significantly change the province’s economic outlook,” he added.

The delegation also highlighted the increasing interest in setting up factories in Kohat and other southern districts of the province.

However, it raised concerns over lack of institutional support, inadequate facilities and poor connectivity, which remained main obstacles for investors.

The delegation requested the governor to forward to relevant authorities its recommendations for establishment of a Smeda office in Kohat, reduction in electricity tariffs and provision of other facilities and incentives.

In response, Mr Kundi assured the delegation of his full support and commitment to resolving the issues. He said that federal government was also serious about promoting trade and industry.

He said that international institutions acknowledged the improving economic situation in Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with the delegation thanking the governor for his assurances of cooperation and expressing the hope that the discussion would yield positive results for the province’s industrial and commercial development.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2024

