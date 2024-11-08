E-Paper | November 08, 2024

Modi rejects lawmakers’ calls to restore occupied Kashmir’s partial autonomy

Reuters Published November 8, 2024 Updated November 8, 2024 06:53pm
Members of the Legislative Assembly from the Bharatiya Janata Party are being taken out of the house by marshals amid a protest against the resolution to restore special status for Jammu and Kashmir during an assembly session in Srinagar on November 8. — AFP
Members of the Legislative Assembly from the Bharatiya Janata Party are being taken out of the house by marshals amid a protest against the resolution to restore special status for Jammu and Kashmir during an assembly session in Srinagar on November 8. — AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly backed his government’s contentious 2019 decision to revoke the partial autonomy of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), days after the territory’s newly elected lawmakers sought its restoration.

“Only the constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar will operate in Kashmir… No power in the world can restore Article 370 (partial autonomy) in Kashmir,” Modi said, referring to one of the founding fathers of the Indian constitution.

Modi was speaking at a state election rally in the western state of Maharashtra, where Ambedkar was from.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government revoked partial autonomy in 2019 and split the state into the two federally administered territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — a move that was opposed by many political groups in the Himalayan region.

IoK held its first local election in a decade in September and October and the newly-elected lawmakers passed a resolution this week seeking the restoration.

The territory’s ruling National Conference party had promised in its election manifesto that it would restore the partial autonomy, although the power to do so lies with Modi’s federal government.

IoK’s new lawmakers can legislate on local issues like other Indian states, except matters regarding public order and policing. They will also need the approval of the federally-appointed administrator on all policy decisions that have financial implications.

Under the system of partial autonomy, IoK had its own constitution and the freedom to make laws on all issues except foreign affairs, defence and communications.

The troubled region, where separatists have fought security forces since 1989, is India’s only Muslim-majority territory.

It has been at the centre of a territorial dispute with Pakistan since the neighbours gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by both India and Pakistan, which have fought two of their three wars over the region.

Pak India Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IHK resolution
Updated 08 Nov, 2024

IHK resolution

If the BJP administration were to listen to Kashmiris, it could pave the way for the resumption of the political process in IHK.
Climate realities
08 Nov, 2024

Climate realities

THE Air Quality Index in Lahore once again shot past the 1,000-level mark on Wednesday morning, registering at an...
Rule by fear
08 Nov, 2024

Rule by fear

THE abduction of an opposition MNA, as claimed by PTI, is yet another grim episode in Pakistan’s ongoing crisis of...
Trump 2.0
Updated 07 Nov, 2024

Trump 2.0

It remains to be seen how his promises to bring ‘peace’ to Middle East reconcile with his blatantly pro-Israel bias.
Fait accompli
07 Nov, 2024

Fait accompli

A SLEW of secretively conceived and hastily enacted legislation has achieved its intended result: the powers of the...
IPP contracts
07 Nov, 2024

IPP contracts

THE government expects the ongoing ‘negotiations’ with power producers aimed at revising the terms of sovereign...