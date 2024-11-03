Thousands at US Women’s March stress need for abortion rights

Thousands of women descended on Washington on Saturday, three days before Election Day, in a passionate show of support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her calls for access to reproductive health care.

The vice president has made abortion rights a central plank of her White House bid against Republican Donald Trump, and the issue came up constantly among demonstrators at the annual Women’s March.

“Voting for the candidate that’s going to support our rights as women is the most important thing to me,” said Leah Brooker, 19, who traveled from North Carolina to join the event.

The student told AFP she had already cast her ballot in early voting, calling it “very empowering that my first vote was for a woman.” She held a sign reading: “If boys will be boys, then women will be presidents.”

Other signs had slogans like “Voting prevents unwanted presidencies” and “A woman’s place is in the Oval Office.” Organisers estimated turnout was about 15,000 people. Other US cities hosted sister marches.

With the dome of the US Capitol as the backdrop, speakers at Freedom Plaza whipped up support for 60-year-old Harris.

“We’re not going back!” the crowd chanted, repeating one of Harris’s campaign slogans. Retiree Marlene Wagner, 70, came from Nebraska, saying she was joining “for my grandkids and my children because I fear for their future.” In her Midwestern state, abortion is banned after the 12th week of pregnancy.

The restriction came after US Supreme Court justices appointed by Trump tipped the panel in 2022 into ending the national right to abortion.

Abortion access is on the ballot in 10 states, in referendums that are taking place alongside the presidential vote.

In Nebraska, a proposal seeks to add abortion restrictions to the state constitution, while another seeks to extend the period in which the procedure is allowed.

For Wagner, who also participated in the first Women’s March in 2017 after Trump’s election, the choice was stark.

The abortion restrictions have “already had repercussions, because women haven’t been able to get the care they need.” A few counter-protesters accused Harris of being a “baby killer,” though their voices were largely drowned out.

Trump is “very dangerous” and “dismisses women,” said 66-year-old Abby Cohen of New York, standing near a Planned Parenthood booth.

“I hope that all women vote for Harris,” she said, adding: “But I also hope that all men vote for Harris. “