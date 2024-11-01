E-Paper | November 01, 2024

Trump’s remarks about women kick up firestorm

AFP Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 10:03am

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump found himself at the centre of a firestorm on Thursday over sexist comments he made at a campaign rally — the latest in a string of lewd and contemptuous comments about women from the former president and his surrogates.

“I want to protect the women of our country… whether the women like it or not,” Trump said on Wednesday, recalling his stand on abortion. The remarks drew condemnation from women across the political spectrum led by his White House rival Kamala Harris.

The Democratic vice president called the statement “very offensive to women”, just days before an election that experts say could shake out more than ever before along gender lines, with Trump performing strongly with male voters.

It is not the first time the 78-year-old billionaire has come under fire for his approach to women, and his latest remarks are not even the most offensive.

In 2016, there was worldwide revulsion when just days before his election showdown with Hillary Clinton, a video emerged of Trump boasting of using his celebrity to “grab women”.

Despite an outcry, the property tycoon still went on to defeat Clinton.

For his third presidential campaign, again against a woman after losing to Joe Biden in 2020, the Republican sought to project an image of strength.

During the campaign, Donald Trump has called Kamala Harris “mentally retarded” and “crazy”, suggesting she would become “a play toy” for other world leaders if elected. He has also mocked her full-throated laugh.

On his Truth Social platform, he has implied that Kamala, a former senator, owed her professional success to sexual favours.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2024

