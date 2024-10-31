Imran will never cut any deal, says Aleema

• PTI leader to approach apex court against jail authorities

• Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz picked to be part of JCP

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan has reiterated his stance saying he will never make a deal with anyone, Aleema Khan quoted him as saying on Wednesday after meeting her brother in Adiala Jail.

In a separate development, the former PM’s party announced names for representing PTI in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

Aleema Khan quoted him as saying that he had got “mean” enemies.

Imran Khan announced that he would approach the Supreme Court against the attitude of jail staff so that other prisoners were not meted out such treatment.

Imran Khan said he was kept in a 6x10 feet cell for 10 days and no one had informed him why he was kept there and why he was deprived of electricity and he stated that the prison authorities’ attitude was tantamount to violating the Constitution.

Uzma Khan and Noreen Khan accompanied Aleema Khan during the meeting.

“They think they will break Imran Khan’s will by such tactics. Since there was no electricity, food could not be cooked on his electric stove and he was forced to eat unhygienic food of the jail. He was vomiting, but no one was allowed to meet him,” she said in a video statement.

“Every prisoner has right to meet his family, but Imran was not allowed to meet his family members and lawyers for three weeks. Imran said enemy should not be mean. He said enemy should be brave, and announced he will approach the Supreme Court so that such attitude would not be repeated with other prisoners,” Aleema Khan said.

“While khalai makhlooq has been spreading rumours that Imran Khan has made a deal, Imran said he will never make a deal with anyone. He said you can start a case against him in a military court and put him in a military jail, but he will never surrender. Imran said he will not deviate from his stance,” she added.

Aleema Khan said Imran Khan had clear stance that there should be rule of law and democracy.

“Imran has also given a message to the masses that they should stand for their rights,” she said.

Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen also called on Imran Khan. However, Ali Muhammad Khan was not allowed to meet him.

Meanwhile, PTI finalised the names of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and Senator Shibli Faraz to become members of the JCP which would make recommendations for appointment of judges.

Panjgur killings

Omar Ayub held the government responsible for the Panjgur incident, saying law enforcement agencies are unable to focus on their primary duty of controlling terrorist attacks and crime because rulers have been using them to silence and suppress the opposition.

Expressing concern over the law and order situation and insecurity in the country in the aftermath of the attack on a dam construction site in Panjgur a day earlier, he said: “The law and order situation across Pakistan has reached an alarming state, and we are witnessing a worrying rise in violence, insecurity, and criminal activity in these regions.”

In a statement, Mr Ayub said that law enforcement agencies, which should be focusing on ensuring peace and order, have been directed to target opposition members in an attempt to silence dissent.

“This diversion of resources and manpower towards muzzling democratic voices is not only counterproductive but also dangerous, as it leaves citizens vulnerable to lawlessness and extremism,” he said.

He called upon the government to allow law enforcement agencies to fulfil their primary responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2024