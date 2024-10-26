Imran’s sisters released after bail in capital protest case

GUJAR KHAN / ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, were released from the Jhelum District Jail on Friday after a judge granted them bail.

Noreen Naizi, Mr Khan’s third sister, family members and party workers gathered outside the prison and welcomed the two women, who were detained for allegedly leading a protest in Islamabad earlier this month.

The crowd showered them with rose petals and chanted slogans in support of Mr Khan and his sisters.

In a brief talk with reporters, Ms Aleema claimed she and her sister were kept isolated from other inmates and not allowed facilities like TV and telephone calls.

The release of Mr Khan’s sisters came two days after his wife, Bushra Bibi, was granted bail in the Toshakhana case.

Ms Aleema said her brother was also detained in the same case and demanded his release as well.

Ms Niazi dismissed the speculation that back-to-back bails were a result of any “deal” with the powers that be.

Sources said that Mr Khan’s sisters were headed towards Islamabad after their release but later went to Lahore under police security.

Jhelum District Police Officer Nasir Mahmood Bajwa told Dawn that foolproof security arrangements were made outside the jail during their release.

Bail granted

Earlier on Friday, ATC judge Abual Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain accepted the post-arrest bail petitions of Mr Khan’s sisters.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed opposed the bail applications, arguing in court that Mr Khan’s sisters played a central role in organising and leading the protest. He requested the court to dismiss the bail applications.

The defence counsel argued that the sisters of Mr Khan were booked for political reasons and that, being women, they were entitled to bail.

After the arguments, Judge Zulq­arnain approved bail with the condition of surety bonds of Rs20,000.

The judge also issued their to release orders , concluding that the evidence provided by the prosecution did not sufficiently justify continued detention.

Contempt petition

Islamabad High Court (IHC) also disposed of the contempt petition against Adiala Jail officials for not allowing a meeting between Mr Khan and his lawyers.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government, while citing security concerns, announced that no visitors would be allowed in the Adiala Jail where Mr Khan was imprisoned. After the prohibition expired on October 18, the restriction was extended for another two days and then for an indefinite period.

IHC Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan resumed hearing on Friday, a day after prison authorities assured that no further ban on visitors would be imposed.

Mr Khan’s counsel filed a case against the prison’s administration for allegedly violating a prior court order allowing the PTI founder’s legal team to meet him in jail.

During Friday’s proceedings, the jail superintendent and other officials appeared before the judge and stated their positions.

Mr Khan’s counsel, Advocate Faisal Chaudhary, argued his fundamental rights were being compromised in custody.

He asserted that Mr Khan’s meetings with his lawyers were required to prepare his defence, and the action, allegedly by the prison administration, hindered this essential legal assistance.

Islamabad Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat assured the court that the temporary ban on visits had been lifted and would not be imposed again.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2024