Pakistan committed to improving early warning mechanisms: NDMA chief

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing its disaster management systems, improving early warning mechanisms and building capacity for rapid response.

He was addressing the inaugural meeting of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group here on Monday.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is hosting the two-day Asia-Pacific regional meeting of the group.

The NDMA chairman said the group’s mandate promoting cooperation, coordination, and standardization in search and rescue efforts across the globe remains vital. He said that Pak NDMA had proposed a strategic initiative to unify disaster response efforts within the country, ensuring a cohesive and robust approach to disaster management.

The conference is being attended by 55 delegations from China, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Turkiye, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Japan, Bangladesh, Nepal and global networking and humanitarian organisations.

Other participants included representatives from government departments, country directors of UN organisations in Pakistan, representatives of NGOs and INGOs and media persons.

The group’s Asia-Pacific Regional conference will continue until Tuesday. NDMA assumed the chair of International Search and Rescue Advisory Group this year, on January 17, reinforcing its leadership role in regional disaster management efforts.

International Search and Rescue Advisory Group is a global network dedicated to enhancing international disaster response, strengthening preparedness through Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) practices.

International Search and Rescue Advisory Group sets global standards to ensure teams are fully equipped for action during disasters.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2024