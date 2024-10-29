E-Paper | October 29, 2024

Pakistan committed to improving early warning mechanisms: NDMA chief

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing its disaster management systems, improving early warning mechanisms and building capacity for rapid response.

He was addressing the inaugural meeting of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group here on Monday.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is hosting the two-day Asia-Pacific regional meeting of the group.

The NDMA chairman said the group’s mandate promoting cooperation, coordination, and standardization in search and rescue efforts across the globe remains vital. He said that Pak NDMA had proposed a strategic initiative to unify disaster response efforts within the country, ensuring a cohesive and robust approach to disaster management.

The conference is being attended by 55 delegations from China, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Turkiye, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Japan, Bangladesh, Nepal and global networking and humanitarian organisations.

Other participants included representatives from government departments, country directors of UN organisations in Pakistan, representatives of NGOs and INGOs and media persons.

The group’s Asia-Pacific Regional conference will continue until Tuesday. NDMA assumed the chair of International Search and Rescue Advisory Group this year, on January 17, reinforcing its leadership role in regional disaster management efforts.

International Search and Rescue Advisory Group is a global network dedicated to enhancing international disaster response, strengthening preparedness through Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) practices.

International Search and Rescue Advisory Group sets global standards to ensure teams are fully equipped for action during disasters.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2024

Opinion

Editorial

Regional trade
Updated 29 Oct, 2024

Regional trade

If done right, restored trade relations with India can also open the door to better bilateral ties.
Speaker’s remarks
29 Oct, 2024

Speaker’s remarks

THOUGH the ECP has been formally admonished not once but twice for its continuing failure to obey the Supreme...
On the edge
29 Oct, 2024

On the edge

PAKISTAN is on the verge of hitting 50 polio cases this year. A look at the trends leaves one bewildered. We were...
Wave of violence
Updated 28 Oct, 2024

Wave of violence

If recurrent incidents of violence in KP are left unchecked, they will further erode people’s confidence in the state.
State of chaos
28 Oct, 2024

State of chaos

PAKISTAN is the third-worst country for law and order, according to the World Justice Project’s 2024 Rule of Law...
PSDP spending
28 Oct, 2024

PSDP spending

THE government’s decision to ‘rationalise’ its Public Sector Development Programme must help it ensure...