President, PM reaffirm support to occupied Kashmir freedom struggle

ISLAMABD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif have reiterated their resolve to continue extending full moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination according to UN Security Council resolutions.

They urged the international community to take serious notice of Indian atrocities on, and human rights abuses of, the people of Kashmir and prevail upon the aggressor to implement the world body resolutions.

“We urge the international community to pressurise India to halt its human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), alleviate the suffering of Kashmiris, and implement UN Security Council resolutions. Pakistan will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination,” President Zardari said in his message on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Black Day’ being observed on Sunday (Oct 27).

The day marks a dark chapter in South Asian history when India sent troops to occupy Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Call upon world community to pressurise India to halt its human rights abuses in IIOJK

For decades, the people of IIOJK have endured brutal repression by Indian forces. Over the years, India has transformed IIOJK into one of the most militarised regions in the world.

Thousands of innocent Kashmiris have been killed, while their legitimate leaders remain imprisoned, and local media is heavily censored, the message said.

The United Nations Security Council has repeatedly affirmed the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination through a fair and impartial plebiscite. Yet, India continues to defy these resolutions and deny Kashmiris their fundamental rights.

Since August 5, 2019, India has further escalated its occupation by stripping IIOJK of its special status and implementing measures to alter its demographic and political landscape.

These actions are part of a broader strategy to consolidate control and suppress the Kashmiri Freedom Movement.

Despite these oppressive tactics, the resilient people of Kashmir remain steadfast in their struggle for freedom.

“We strongly condemn India’s ongoing atrocities and reaffirm our unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmiri people’s just cause. The recent developments in the Middle East are a stark reminder that long-standing disputes should not be allowed to fester. Violating international law and pushing disputes under the rug does not guarantee lasting peace. Three generations of Kashmiris have waited for the world, especially the United Nations, to deliver them their right to self-determination. The world can no longer ignore its responsibility,” President Zardari said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in his message said, “On this day, 77 years ago, Indian forces landed in Srinagar. India has since stifled the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people to determine their own destiny. It has failed to fulfill its obligations under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have suffered countless hardships during the last seventy-seven years. However, their resolve to realize their inalienable right to self-determination remains as firm as it was in 1947.”

He praised the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people in their continued struggle for the right to self-determination. Undoubtedly, their sacrifices will not go in vain.

India has been taking successive steps to tighten its grip over IIOJK since 5 August 2019. India’s nefarious designs are aimed at undermining the disputed status of IIOJK and denying the Kashmiri people their democratic right to decide their own future, the message said.

Today, the Kashmiri people are enduring the most egregious and painful curbs on their daily lives and livelihoods. The number of political prisoners remains in the thousands. The Indian occupation forces act with impunity under draconian counterterrorism laws.

However, these oppressive measures cannot dampen the Kashmiri people’s yearning for self-determination.

He mentioned his recent address to the United Nations General Assembly saying that Pakistan has consistently maintained that peace and stability in South Asia remain contingent upon peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris. India must realize that it cannot suppress the genuine aspirations of the Kashmiri people by its coercive tactics.

Pakistan has always expressed its unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters. It will continue to extend its full moral, diplomatic and political support to them until the final resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2024