Pakistan reaffirms support to people of held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the people of India held Kashmir on ‘Black Day’ and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Kashmiris in their struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam presented the resolution to mark the 77th anniversary of the Indian invasion of Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

The resolution said that lasting peace and stability in South Asia were contingent upon the final resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The NA rejected India’s continued efforts to change the internationally recognised disputed status of held Kashmir, its demographic structure and political landscape. The resolution also condemned the prolonged detention of thousands of political activists and the ban on several Kashmiri political parties.

It said farcical elections in the held in the region could not be a substitute for the right of self-determination of the people.

The resolution demanded the Indian government to improve the human rights situation, release all political prisoners, lift the ban on political parties, revoke draconian laws and implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2024