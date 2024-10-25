E-Paper | October 25, 2024

Student wing of Hasina’s party outlawed

Reuters Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 10:13am

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim government has officially banned the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, declaring it a “terrorist organisation”.

This move comes in response to escalating demands from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which outlined five key demands, including the abolishment of the current constitution, the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, and the dissolution of the BCL. The Ministry of Home Affairs cited the BCLs history of serious misconduct over the past 15 years, including violence, harassment, and exploitation of public resources. The ban under the Anti-Terrorism Act takes effect immediately, it said in a gazette notification issued late on Wednesday.

The country has seen rising tensions and protests in recent months, after violent protests forced Hasina to flee to India on Aug 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge.

The protests, which began as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas in July, escalated into some of the deadliest unrest. During the unrest, BCL leaders and activists attacked protesting students and the general public with arms, killing hundreds of innocent people and endangering the lives of many more people, the statement added.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Yearly trouble
Updated 25 Oct, 2024

Yearly trouble

Both Pakistan and India need a strategy that not only penalises harmful practices but also provides long-term solutions.
Countering cybercrime
25 Oct, 2024

Countering cybercrime

THE new National Cyber Crime & Investigation Authority appears to have landed in limbo, with the authorities...
Controversial guest
25 Oct, 2024

Controversial guest

INDIAN preacher Dr Zakir Naik is not known for his subtle approach to faith. Controversies have surrounded him for...
Curtain call
Updated 24 Oct, 2024

Curtain call

There is hope that under Justice Afridi, SC can move beyond the discord and heal the fractures that developed under CJP Isa’s watch.
IMF’s estimate
24 Oct, 2024

IMF’s estimate

THE IMF’s economic growth projection of 3.2pc for Pakistan falls short of the 3.5pc target that the government has...
Religious exchanges
24 Oct, 2024

Religious exchanges

STRAINED relations between Pakistan and India prevent followers of different faiths from visiting sacred sites on ...