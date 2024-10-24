30 injured in protests calling for Bangladesh president’s resignation

DHAKA: A protest outside the Bangladesh president’s home demanding his resignation ended on Wednesday when demonstrators clashed with riot police while trying to storm the compound, with 30 injured in the melee.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s powers are largely ceremonial, but he played a pivotal role at the height of an August student movement that ousted ex-premier Sheikh Hasina.

Shahabuddin announced his one-time ally had quit on the day she fled the country for India, paving the way for the caretaker administration now running the country.

But last week he said in an interview he had not actually seen a written letter from Hasina to that effect, raising the prospect that her resignation was unlawful.

The ceremonial head of state is being accused of loyalty to Hasina and her Awami League

Protesters began gathering outside Shahabuddin’s compound in Dhaka on Tuesday demanding he step down and accusing him of residual loyalty to Hasina and her Awami League party.

“Since the student-led protest toppled the fascist regime, there shouldn’t be a president from that regime,” Faruk Hossain, a student leader at the protest, said.

“He must be replaced by a people’s president.”

Several hundred protesters attempted to break through a security cordon and storm the compound shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

Talebur Rahman, a senior police official, said 25 policemen were injured by protesters.

“Nine are still undergoing treatment. The protesters threw stones and attacked them indiscriminately,” he said.

“The situation is now calm, and there is adequate security in place.”

The protesters dispersed after leaders of Students Against Discrimination, the group credited with sparking the uprising against Hasina, visited the site and pledged to find a replacement for President Shahabuddin.

“We will talk to political parties in front of the military chief on Thursday and then choose someone who will hold office,” student leader Hasnat Abdullah was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper.

His colleague Sarjis Alam told the crowd to remain calm.

“If emotion takes over strategy, the country will suffer,” he added, according to the Daily Star report.

Several top officials seen as Hasina loyalists were purged from their positions after her ouster, including Supreme Court justices and the central bank chief.

Their departures usually followed student-led protests outside their homes or offices.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2024