PM Shehbaz thanks PTI-backed MNAs for support on amendment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expres­sed his gratitude to five PTI-backed MNAs, acknowledging that their support was crucial in passing the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

“I want to give special thanks to those independent members who did not take part in the elections from any party platform or joined any party afterwards. With their support, the 26th Amendment was passed with 65 votes in the Senate and with 225 votes in the National Assembly,” the prime minister said during a federal cabinet meeting.

With the government lacking a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament, the support of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and at least four opposition votes, particularly in the National Assembly, was essential.

The five PTI-backed MNAs who voted in favour of the amendment were Usman Ali, Aurangzeb Khi­chi, Mubarak Zeb, Zahoor Qureshi and Chaudhry Ilyas. Later, the PTI announced it would take disciplinary action against them.

PM Shehbaz called the amendment a “milestone” for the country’s political and economic stability, as well as public welfare. He hoped that the legislation would ease the burden on the common man, particularly by reducing delays in seeking justice.

He also stressed that the amendment, passed after extensive consultation among both ruling and opposition parties, was in line with the vision of the Charter of Democracy signed by Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif in 2006. He praised the “tireless efforts” that led to the successful passage of the bill, insisting that it manifested a true spirit of consultation.

Cabinet decisions

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz sought an immediate report on the rising number of polio cases in the country and directed the authorities to devise a comprehensive strategy to address the issue. Expressing concern over the surge, he called for a meeting to review the situation.

The cabinet also referred the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2024 to the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases. The bill aims to establish an institutional framework to curb domestic violence. The meeting was informed that the proposed law would help prosecute perpetrators and provide relief to victims.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the appointment of reti­red Lt Gen Moazzam Ijaz, Engi­ne­­er Fahim Iqbal and Asim Shahryar as private members of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Board.

It also designated the Ministry of Law as the transmitting and receiving agency for applications under the Claims for Maintenance (Recovery Abroad) 1959. Pakistan ratified the Convention on the Recovery Abroad in 1956, and an ordinance was promulgated the same year to implement it.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Dr Shafia Arshad as chairperson of the National Council for Tibb, along with the appointments of Dr Rizwan Asif, Muhammad Khurshid Alam, Ikramullah, Moinuddin and Dr Attaullah as members.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, the cabinet approved the restructuring of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 23th, 2024