2 terrorists killed, 5 apprehended during separate security operations in Balochistan: ISPR

Dawn.com | Nadir Guramani Published October 19, 2024 Updated October 19, 2024 04:27pm
Weapons collected by the security forces after conducting two separate successful operations against Fitna al Khawarij on Friday. — Photo courtesy: ISPR
Two terrorists were killed while five were apprehended after security forces conducted two separate operations against Fitna al Khawarij in Balochistan’s Pishin and Zhob districts, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

In July, the government, through an official notification, designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a successful intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces yesterday in Pishin on the reported presence of militants.

“During the operation, five khawarij were apprehended and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives including three suicide vests were seized,” it said.

“Apprehended khawarij were involved in multiple terrorist attacks and were planning to target security forces as well as innocent civilians,” the ISPR highlighted.

In a separate incident, the press release added, “two khawarij were sent to hell” during a fire exchange with security forces in the Zhob district.

“In ensuing sanitisation of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered in large quantity,” it said.

Security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country and protect innocent civilians from this menace, the ISPR asserted.

PM, president hail security forces’s efforts

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for the successful operation, appreciating their professionalism in conducting operations against terrorists.

In their separate statements, the two leaders said the entire nation stands side by side with the security forces in foiling designs of the country’s foes and eradicating terrorism from Pakistani soil, Radio Pakistan reported.

President Zardari expressed the state’s determination to continue operations against terrorism, adding that the forces were fighting “valiantly”.

“The entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism,” he said.

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

Attacks escalated after the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

Last week, at least 21 miners were killed and six injured in an attack by armed men on a private coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki area. In August, a spate of deadly terror attacks across the province claimed at least 50 lives.

