‘No vote under duress,’ opposition tells govt

• JUI-F, PTI continue to decry lawmakers’ harassment

• BAP miffed at Tarar’s ‘blame game’

• Cabinet to meet again today to consider draft

ISLAMABAD: In contrast with the government’s claim of reaching a consensus on a draft constitutional amendment bill, opposition members in both houses of parliament on Friday continued their protest over the alleged harassment of their lawmakers, categorically saying that they would never vote for the bill under the prevailing circumstances.

The most hard-hitting speeches came from the members of JUI-F, as they vowed not to vote for the amendments bill under “duress”.

The proclamation was made a day after marathon meetings of JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leaders. There were also reports that the party was playing the role of a bridge between the government and PTI.

While speaking in the National Assembly, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri threatened to bring masses to the streets if the government continued with its “undemocratic and fascist tools” to get votes for the amendments.

“On one hand, there are talks of reconciliation and on the other hand, opposition members are being abducted,” said Mr Haideri.

“If you will ask us to vote under compulsion, we will never vote, come what may.”

PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan and Aamir Dogar also condemned the alleged harassment of their party colleagues and their family members.

They opposed the idea of a separate constitutional court and termed the amendments “an attack on the Supreme Court”.

Mr Khan questioned how there could be two chief justices and slammed the government’s move to deprive the top judge of his powers to appoint judges.

Casting doubt over the intentions behind the proposed amendments, the PTI leader also asked the law minister where he got the draft amendments from.

“Either you talk to us or fight with us. In the daylight, you talk to us, and in the darkness of night, our family members are being picked up,” Mr Khan claimed.

Mr Dogar said if the government claimed that the proposed amendments were not “person-specific” to benefit the incumbent chief justice, then it should immediately issue the notification of the appointment of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as his successor.

He said PTI had got the final draft and would make their decision only after consultation with its founder chairman, Imran Khan.

Senate meeting

In the Senate, the government faced an awkward situation when the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), which is part of the ruling coalition, protested over the prevailing law and order situation in Balochistan.

The party also took affront to a reply given by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who blamed PTI for the poor law and order situation.

“Some people started the debate of good Taliban and bad Taliban who were brought back and settled [in Pakistan] unfortunately. Today, we are picking up dead bodies,” the minister claimed.

But he faced a strong protest from the opposition when he started targeting the previous PTI government.

The issue was raised by BAP’s Manzoor Kakar and other senators from Balochistan, who wanted to draw the government’s attention towards the recent attacks on labourers and miners from Punjab.

Mr Kakar said the information minister’s response made them wonder if their party was part of the treasury benches or opposition.

JUI-F lawmaker Attaur Rehman claimed when his party told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the alleged abduction of opposition members, “he expressed ignorance”.

“It is regrettable that those responsible for running the country are not aware of these happenings.”

He said his party supports PTI leaders’ demand to consult Imran Khan on the draft bill.

Cabinet meeting

The government had delayed the sessions of both houses till the evening, anticipating a consensus on the draft bill after approval by the special parliamentary committee.

At one point, Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani adjourned the sitting for an hour, saying that the house would reconvene after the federal cabinet’s meeting.

Some news channels claimed the PM was presiding over the meeting, but later, the government denied those reports.

It was later announced that a special cabinet meeting would take place on Saturday morning to approve the draft bill. The National Assembly and the Senate are scheduled to meet again today (Saturday).

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2024