E-Paper | October 18, 2024

Pakistan sends aid consignment to Gaza, Lebanon

Bakhtawar Mian Published October 18, 2024 Updated October 18, 2024 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday sent a shipment of humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched the assistance on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The aid consignment, sent from Karachi to Lebanon in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, comprises around 100 tonnes of supplies, including medicines, ready-to-eat meat, tents, tarpaulins, warm bedding, winter clothing, and powdered milk.

The send-off ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi was attended by the representatives of NDMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Khidmat Foundation, and the local administration.

They emphasised the urgent need to provide relief to the war-torn populations of Palestine and Lebanon, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities. They reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting their brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration by welfare organisations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.

This is Pakistan’s 12th aid shipment to Palestine and Lebanon. Prior to this, 10 aid consignments were sent to Palestine, and Thursday marked the second shipment to Lebanon. Pakistan continues to send relief supplies based on the needs of the war-affected populations of Lebanon and Palestine.

During a meeting held at the NDMA headquarters on October 11, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal had announced the establishment of a special account titled “Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon”, as per PM’s directives.

This fund will collect donations from the public to aid their brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024

Gaza invasion, Israel Lebanon attacks
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bilateral progress
Updated 18 Oct, 2024

Bilateral progress

Dialogue with India should be uninterruptible and should cover all sticking points standing in the way of better ties.
Bracing for impact
18 Oct, 2024

Bracing for impact

CLIMATE change is here to stay. As Pakistan confronts serious structural imbalances, recurring natural calamities ...
Unfair burden
18 Oct, 2024

Unfair burden

THINGS are improving, or so we have been told. Where this statement applies to macroeconomic indicators, it can be...
Successful summit
Updated 17 Oct, 2024

Successful summit

Platforms like SCO present an opportunity for states to set aside narrow differences.
Failed tax target
17 Oct, 2024

Failed tax target

THE government’s plan to document retailers for tax purposes through its ‘voluntary’ Tajir Dost Scheme appears...
More questions
17 Oct, 2024

More questions

THE alleged rape of a student at a private college in Lahore has sparked confusion, social media campaigns, ...