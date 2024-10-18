Pakistan sends aid consignment to Gaza, Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday sent a shipment of humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched the assistance on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The aid consignment, sent from Karachi to Lebanon in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, comprises around 100 tonnes of supplies, including medicines, ready-to-eat meat, tents, tarpaulins, warm bedding, winter clothing, and powdered milk.

The send-off ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi was attended by the representatives of NDMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Khidmat Foundation, and the local administration.

They emphasised the urgent need to provide relief to the war-torn populations of Palestine and Lebanon, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities. They reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting their brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration by welfare organisations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.

This is Pakistan’s 12th aid shipment to Palestine and Lebanon. Prior to this, 10 aid consignments were sent to Palestine, and Thursday marked the second shipment to Lebanon. Pakistan continues to send relief supplies based on the needs of the war-affected populations of Lebanon and Palestine.

During a meeting held at the NDMA headquarters on October 11, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal had announced the establishment of a special account titled “Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon”, as per PM’s directives.

This fund will collect donations from the public to aid their brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024