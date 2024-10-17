‘90pc work done’: PML-N’s Siddiqui says constitutional package to be presented tomorrow in Senate

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui announced on Thursday that major parties had reached a consensus on “90 per cent” of the points in the much-touted constitutional package, adding that it would be presented in the Senate tomorrow.

The much-talked-about Consti­tutional Package is legislation proposing a set of constitutional amendments, including the extension of the top judge’s term.

Three separate drafts of the constitutional package were being prepared — one by the government, the second by the PPP, and the third by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). A committee, led by PPP’s Khursheed Shah, has the representation of all parties, including the PTI. It was formed by the National Assembly speaker for reconciliation among lawmakers, particularly between the PTI and the government, after a raid by plainclothesmen to round up the PTI men from the Parliament House.

In a meeting at the residence of the Sharif family in Lahore, the ruling parties on Wednesday virtually succeeded in winning over Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the JUI-F for their reform package.

However, the parties still require cooperation from the PTI to achieve complete consensus on the constitutional amendments, which have become a bone of contention in national politics of late.

The meeting, attended by the heads of all three parties — the PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F — discussed the amendments threadbare and hoped to address the sticking points, besides giving the final touches to the tweaks.

After midnight, they held a press conference to brief the media about the outcome of the meeting. Fazl said agreement on some points had been achieved and the trio was “near consensus” on some issues. He appea­red hopeful, saying they were heading towards consensus.

Senator Siddiqui told reporters today that most of the amendments had been agreed upon after attending a meeting of the parliamentary committee deliberating on the package.

“God willing, we have full consensus very soon,” Siddiqui said. “We have reached a consensus on 80-90pc of the larger matters and we are aiming to reach an agreement on smaller issues today.

“The amendments will be presented in the Senate tomorrow,” he added.

PTI alleges offers being made to sway lawmakers

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub accused the government of bribery and kidnapping PTI lawmakers in order to pass the 26th amendment.

“Zain Qureshi’s wife was taken to an undisclosed location at gunpoint,” Ayub alleged while talking to reporters. “She has been recovered and I spoke with [National Assembly] Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. They have raided the homes of our journalists as well.”

The opposition leader continued: “This is their current state. People are being offered bribes of between Rs700 million and Rs1 billion in cash, anytime and anywhere. These are the offers to our MNAs, along with ministries, and similarly is happening with our Senators. This just proves that they do not have the numbers.”

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said the party was still working on its draft bill, adding that a final draft would be presented once it was accepted by party founder Imran Khan.

“When we meet with him, we will take his recommendations and input into consideration. Then we will present a final draft.”

In an earlier media talk today, Gohar said, “We’ve said that we will consult on the draft with Maulana sahib. We have said this categorically. We need to discuss it with Imran, only then will we present a draft.”

He added that legislation was “not a numbers game, but a game of conscience”. The chairman described the alleged harassment of PTI lawmakers and their families as “unconscionable”.

Gohar also claimed that seven of the government’s potential voters were “not on their side”.

“When they vote, the government will be shocked,” he added.

Later in the day, a PTI delegation visited Fazl to discuss the package and the overall political situation.

An earlier attempt by the ruling PML-N to bulldoze the amendments did not succeed as it failed to win over the JUI-F and the legislation could not be tabled despite houses being in session.

After that, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took the driving seat to evolve a consensus over ‘much-needed judicial reforms’, primarily setting up a constitutional court. According to the PPP leader, this court was an unfinished agenda of the Charter of Democracy signed by his late mother Benazir Bhutto.