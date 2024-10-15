Another PIA crew member goes missing in Canada

RAWALPINDI: Another cabin crew member of the Pakistan International Air­line (PIA) has reportedly gone missing while on duty after landing in Canada.

The missing crew member, identified as Mohsin Raza, based in Islamabad, disappeared during a layover in Toronto, raising concern among the management.

Mr Raza was scheduled to board a PIA flight PK784 from Toronto to Karachi on October 13, 2024. However, he did not turn up to report to the flight and was found missing from his hotel room.

A PIA spokesman said that the PIA management has initiated an investigat­ion against the missing crew member as he had to return to Pakistan from To­­ronto. He said the cabin crew me­­mber had to return to Kara­chi on PIA flight PK-784 but he did not return.

The spokesman said that strict action will be taken against the missing crew member in line with the airline rules and that could result in his dismissal from service, if proven guilty.

The PIA management has been coordinating with Canadian authorities to check such incidents in future.

Despite several attempts by the PIA management to tackle the issue, the problem continues.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2024