Today's Paper | June 26, 2024

Yet another PIA steward ‘disappears’ in Toronto

Mohammad Asghar Published June 26, 2024 Updated June 26, 2024 11:45am

RAWALPINDI: An­­other PIA flight attendant has ‘gone missing’ after landing in Toronto, taking the total number of crew members who have disappeared in the Canadian capital this year to seven.

At least 14 crew members have not returned after landing in Toronto since January 2023.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed that the missing crew member, Noor Sher, was on board flight PK-781, which left Islamabad on Monday, the first day of Eidul Azha.

His disappearance was reported when he did not report for duty on the return flight.

Mr Sher is an experienced flight attendant who joined the national flag carrier in 2003, the spokesperson added.

Departmental action has been launched against the missing crew member.

Officials say the trend of flight attendants ‘going missing’ in Canada was due to its flexible laws, which offer asylum after entering the country.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Extremist threat
Updated 26 Jun, 2024

Extremist threat

Do those who control the levers of state intend to confront the extremist elements that are fanning the flames of hatred in society?
Crime of torture
26 Jun, 2024

Crime of torture

WHILE the world observes the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Pakistan finds itself among those...
Price of truth
26 Jun, 2024

Price of truth

JULIAN Assange will soon be a free man. The WikiLeaks founder, who had been in the crosshairs of the world’s most...
A new operation
Updated 25 Jun, 2024

A new operation

Clear deterrent action is needed against terrorist groups, but without upending the lives of people in the affected areas.
Power theft
25 Jun, 2024

Power theft

FEDERAL Energy Minister Awais Leghari’s statement during a TV interview that electricity theft amounts to Rs600bn ...
Fatal air
25 Jun, 2024

Fatal air

TOXIC air can cost us our children. It causes life-threatening illnesses, inflicts lifelong damage and leads to ...