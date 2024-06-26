Yet another PIA steward ‘disappears’ in Toronto

RAWALPINDI: An­­other PIA flight attendant has ‘gone missing’ after landing in Toronto, taking the total number of crew members who have disappeared in the Canadian capital this year to seven.

At least 14 crew members have not returned after landing in Toronto since January 2023.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed that the missing crew member, Noor Sher, was on board flight PK-781, which left Islamabad on Monday, the first day of Eidul Azha.

His disappearance was reported when he did not report for duty on the return flight.

Mr Sher is an experienced flight attendant who joined the national flag carrier in 2003, the spokesperson added.

Departmental action has been launched against the missing crew member.

Officials say the trend of flight attendants ‘going missing’ in Canada was due to its flexible laws, which offer asylum after entering the country.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2024