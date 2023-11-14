Two more PIA flight attendants vanish in Canada

RAWALPINDI: Two senior flight attendants have slipped away in Canada, shortly after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad landed in Toronto, spokesperson for the national flag carrier confirmed on Monday.

With their ‘escape’, the number of PIA crew members who sneaked away upon arrival in Canada this year has increased to four. In a similar manner, four PIA crew members had slipped away last year, too.

A spokesman for PIA said two senior flight attendants, Khalid Meh­mood and Feda Hussain, reached Canada from Islamabad by PIA flight PK772. On reaching Toro­nto, they slipped away instead of returning to the country, he said.

“On its scheduled return to Islamabad, the two senior crew members did not turn up in Toronto. The flight of the national flag carrier had to return back to Islamabad without the two flight attendants,” he added.

The official said local authorities in Toronto had been informed about the two PIA staff members, while strict departmental action would be initiated against both of them as after investigation, their services would be terminated.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2023