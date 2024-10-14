E-Paper | October 14, 2024

Ali sisters dominate squash courts at Hungary Junior Open with 2 golds, 1 silver

Dawn.com Published October 14, 2024 Updated October 14, 2024 08:06pm
Sisters Mahnoor Ali (L), Mehwish Ali (C) and Sehrish Ali (R) pose with their medals next to their father at the Hungary Junior Open in Budapest on October 13. — Photo via Mehwish Ali
Sisters Mahnoor Ali (L), Mehwish Ali (C) and Sehrish Ali (R) pose with their medals next to their father at the Hungary Junior Open in Budapest on October 13. — Photo via Mehwish Ali

Pakistan’s squash stars won big yet again as sisters Mehwish, Sehrish, and Mahnoor Ali bagged two golds and one silver at the Hungary Junior Open on Sunday.

The trio continued their dominance in the European Junior Circuit, having previously won gold, silver, and bronze at the Danish Junior Open last month.

Mehwish took home the Under-17 title after winning straight sets against Hungary’s top seed Tamara Pescarescu 11-5, 11-2, 11-2. Ranked number 1 in Pakistan, the 15-year-old remained undefeated throughout the tournament.

According to her sponsor, the BARD (Bilquis and Abdul Razzak Dawood) Foundation, the win in Budapest was her 25th gold medal.

Eleven-year-old Mahnoor had an identical run in Budapest, claiming the U-13 title against Hungary’s Krisztina Kun 11-1, 11-1, 11-0. The Asian U-13 number 1 took home a bittersweet victory at the Danish Junior Open when she thrashed sister Sehrish in the final.

This time around, Sehrish levelled up and played in the U-15 category, claiming silver against France’s Cassy Lincou after losing 18-20, 6-11, 3-11. Up until the final, Sehrish had dominated against her opponents to win straight sets in the semi-final, quarter-final and round of 16.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO summit
Updated 14 Oct, 2024

SCO summit

All quarters, including political parties, must ensure that no hurdles are placed in the way of the SCO summit.
Not the answer
14 Oct, 2024

Not the answer

THE recent report from Justice Project Pakistan shows how urgently Pakistan needs to rethink its use of the death...
Foul killing
14 Oct, 2024

Foul killing

THE chasm between the powerful and the vulnerable, coupled with radicalisation within law enforcement, has turned...
A close watch
Updated 13 Oct, 2024

A close watch

Authorities will have to prove every six months that they are pursuing the IMF-mandated targets to secure the lender’s dollars and blessings.
Push and pull
13 Oct, 2024

Push and pull

MUCH remains at stake, but it is nonetheless reassuring that our politicians have returned to more parliamentary...
Rising rape
13 Oct, 2024

Rising rape

MISOGYNY is the bane of women’s lives across the globe as it robs them of autonomy over their bodies. This is...