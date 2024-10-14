Ali sisters dominate squash courts at Hungary Junior Open with 2 golds, 1 silver

Pakistan’s squash stars won big yet again as sisters Mehwish, Sehrish, and Mahnoor Ali bagged two golds and one silver at the Hungary Junior Open on Sunday.

The trio continued their dominance in the European Junior Circuit, having previously won gold, silver, and bronze at the Danish Junior Open last month.

Mehwish took home the Under-17 title after winning straight sets against Hungary’s top seed Tamara Pescarescu 11-5, 11-2, 11-2. Ranked number 1 in Pakistan, the 15-year-old remained undefeated throughout the tournament.

According to her sponsor, the BARD (Bilquis and Abdul Razzak Dawood) Foundation, the win in Budapest was her 25th gold medal.

Eleven-year-old Mahnoor had an identical run in Budapest, claiming the U-13 title against Hungary’s Krisztina Kun 11-1, 11-1, 11-0. The Asian U-13 number 1 took home a bittersweet victory at the Danish Junior Open when she thrashed sister Sehrish in the final.

This time around, Sehrish levelled up and played in the U-15 category, claiming silver against France’s Cassy Lincou after losing 18-20, 6-11, 3-11. Up until the final, Sehrish had dominated against her opponents to win straight sets in the semi-final, quarter-final and round of 16.