The plight of female farmers

Climate change is becoming one of the most significant concerns for agricultural workers worldwide, particularly in susceptible areas like Sindh. As temperatures rise and weather patterns grow more irregular, the farming sector, which is the foundation of Sindh’s economy, suffers significantly.

Female farm workers, who account for a sizable share of the labour force, are among those most affected by these developments. There are different challenges that female agricultural labourers in Sindh confront as temperatures rise and weather patterns become more unpredictable.

Women play an important part in agriculture in Sindh, completing chores such as sowing, weeding, harvesting, and post-harvest processing. Despite their critical role, female agricultural workers frequently lack recognition, sufficient compensation, and access to resources such as land, credit, and technology.

They typically labour in tougher settings and are more susceptible to external shocks such as climate change. Rising temperatures, in particular, have exacerbated existing inequities, making people’s lives more difficult.

Extreme heat events have become more common as a result of climate change. Rising temperatures make it harder for female agricultural labourers to do physically demanding activities, especially when many work long hours in the fields under the searing heat. This causes heat-related ailments like heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heat stroke. The absence of healthcare services in rural Sindh exacerbates these health risks, giving women limited options for medical treatment.

Agricultural labour puts a huge strain on women, who are pushed to work longer hours without receiving equal compensation

Furthermore, the physical strain of working in extreme temperatures is especially difficult for pregnant women and elderly workers, putting them at a higher risk of major health issues.

Changing climate has also resulted in more frequent droughts, unpredictable rainfall, and catastrophic weather events like floods. These changes reduce crop yields, resulting in lower revenue for agricultural households. Female workers, who frequently get paid on a piece-rate basis, experience monetary vulnerability when crops fail or harvests are delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions.

As agricultural output decreases, many women face growing food insecurity, both for their families and themselves. Women are frequently the last to eat in rural households, and climate-related food shortages exacerbate this gendered inequity. With decreased agricultural output and salaries, female agricultural workers are more likely to sink deeper into poverty.

Water is crucial for agriculture, and its shortage as a result of climate change is causing anxiety in Sindh. Female workers are often responsible for collecting water for home consumption, a task that has become increasingly difficult as water sources dry up or become contaminated.

This dual responsibility — managing both agricultural work and home water needs — puts an additional demand on women’s time and energy.

Furthermore, as climate change damages agriculture, there is increasing pressure on rural populations to move in quest of better economic prospects.

In other circumstances, male family members might migrate to urban areas, leaving women to handle both agricultural and household duties on their own. This “feminisation of agriculture” can put a huge strain on female workers, who are pushed to work longer hours without receiving equal compensation or support.

Beyond that, climate-related disasters, such as flooding, can displace entire households. Displacement carries with it other issues, such as land loss, disruption of traditional livelihoods, and greater exposure to gender-based violence in temporary shelters and camps.

Addressing the issues confronting female agricultural workers in Sindh needs gender-sensitive policy interventions and actions. Female agricultural workers require better access to resources such as land, loans, and agricultural technologies to help them adapt to climate change. Government programmes should prioritise providing women with the resources and information they need to engage in climate-resilient farming techniques.

There is an urgent need to enhance access to healthcare services in rural regions, particularly among women. Furthermore, social protection plans such as crop insurance, healthcare benefits, and income assistance programmes should be tailored to include female agricultural workers, who are frequently excluded from such benefits.

Women should be trained in climate adaptation measures such as effective water use, heat-resistant crop types, and sustainable farming practices. Education initiatives aimed at rural women can also promote knowledge about the dangers of heat exposure, as well as the significance of staying hydrated and protecting their health during hot weather.

Policymakers must ensure that climate change mitigation and adaptation plans address women’s special needs and vulnerabilities. Gender-sensitive methods of disaster management, agricultural policy, and resource allocation are crucial for mitigating climate change’s disproportionate impact on women workers.

Aslam Memon is the director of, and Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar is a professor at the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, October 14th, 2024