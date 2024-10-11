At least 20 killed in armed attack on miners in Balochistan’s Duki: police

At least 20 miners were killed and seven injured in an attack by armed men on a small private coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki area on Friday, police said.

“A group of armed men attacked the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area in the wee hours using heavy weapons,” said Duki Station House Officer (SHO) Humayun Khan. They fired rockets and grenades at the mines as well, he added.

Johar Khan Shadizai, a doctor in Duki, said: “We have received 20 bodies and six injured so far at the district hospital.”

Duki District Council Chairman Khairullah Nasir also confirmed the incident, stating that the miscreants used “hand grenades, rocket launchers and other modern weapons” in the attack.

He added that the attackers also set fire to “10 coal engines and machinery”. The district administration, police and Frontier Corps (FC) teams had reached the site of the incident, Nasir confirmed.

Duki Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kaleemullah Kakar and the assistant commissioner (AC) visited the incident site, where the FC commandant and Duki superintendent of police were present. A joint operation was conducted to recover the remaining bodies.

Speaking to reporters, DC Kakar said the victims belonged to various regions of Pakistan, as well as Afghanistan.

Seven injured individuals have been transferred to Loralai Tehsil Headquarters for medical treatment, he said, adding that the deceased will be transported to their native towns once all necessary procedures were completed.

“The district administration is actively coordinating with the FC and police to manage and control the situation,” DC Kakar asserted. He said a first information report will be lodged and the incident will be probed by the Counter-Terrorism Department.

Despite the coal mines falling under the primary responsibility of the FC and the area being under police jurisdiction, Levies took the lead in responding, the Duki DC noted. The first recovered body was handled and transported by the Levies, he added.

Earlier, upon receiving an alert of the incident, DC Kakar contacted the mine owner. The Duki DC and AC visited the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital to ensure all necessary arrangements were made for the deceased and injured.

Medical officers, including the medical superintendent and district health officer, along with the entire paramedical staff, were mobilised at the DHQ. Ambulances were arranged in coordination with the Loralai commissioner’s office.

In May, a driver died while another three were missing when a convoy of six coal-laden trucks en route to Punjab from Duki coal fields came under a gun attack in Ziarat.

In January 2021, 11 coal miners belonging to the Shia Hazara community sleeping in their room were held at gunpoint, blindfolded and trussed up before being executed by unidentified attackers in the Mach coal field area. The militant Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the killing.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.