Shakib apologises for silence during Bangladesh protests

NEW DELHI: Retiring Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has apologised for remaining silent during a student-led revolution but defended his contentious decision to serve the autocratic regime it toppled.

Shakib, 37, is among dozens of figures from ousted premier Sheikh Hasina’s party facing murder investigations for a deadly police crackdown on protesters during the summer uprising.

The former captain had been elected as a lawmaker earlier this year and served until parliament was dissolved after Hasina’s August resignation and exile to neighbouring India at the peak of the unrest.

In a long note posted on his official Facebook page late Wednesday, Hasan said he was “sincerely apologetic” for not speaking up during the protests.

“I pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives,” the note said. “While nothing can fill the void of losing a child or a brother, I sincerely apologise to everyone who was hurt by my silence. I too would have been upset if I were in your place.”

More than 700 people were killed in the unrest leading up to Hasina’s ouster, according to Bangladesh’s health ministry.

Shakib was playing in a domestic Twenty20 cricket competition in Canada when the regime collapsed and has not returned to Bangladesh since.

But he has toured Pakistan and India with the Bangladeshi team with the approval of the interim government established to govern the country after Hasina’s departure.

Shakib’s election to parliament in January came after a poll boycotted by Hasina’s opponents and criticised by observers as unfree and unfair.

He said he had decided to contest the vote because he wanted to “contribute to the development of my hometown”.

“It is difficult to directly play a part in the development of your area in Bangladesh if you don’t have a designated position,” he wrote.

Shakib announced his retirement from international cricket last month but said then that he wanted to play one last Test series at home, with South Africa slated to tour later this month.

He said in his Facebook post that he wanted the opportunity to “say goodbye” to all of his fans.

“You all know that I will soon be playing my last match,” he said. “I hope — not just hope but believe — that at my farewell hour, you will all be with me.”

