Bangladesh ex-skipper Shakib announces international retirement

Bangladesh ex-captain Shakib Al Hasan, facing prosecution at home for his relationship with the country’s former leader, said on Thursday he would retire from international cricket by March next year.

Shakib is facing murder charges at home, along with dozens of other members of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina’s party accused of culpability in a deadly police crackdown on protesters.

The 37-year-old has not returned to Bangladesh since the toppling of Hasina’s government in last month’s student-led revolution.

Shakib said that next year’s Champion’s Trophy in Pakistan would be his last international outing.

But he added that he wanted to return home for a slated two-match Test series against South Africa, and had asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board if he could return.

“It’s my desire, I have said this to BCB and the selectors,” Shakib told reporters ahead of Friday’s second Test against India in Kanpur.

“They agreed with me, that they are trying to organise everything if possible, so that I can go back to Bangladesh play those two Test matches in Mirpur and finish my Test career there.” He added: “If that doesn’t happen maybe this is my last one.”

The South Africa tour due to start on October 21 is still under a cloud, with the Proteas assessing whether Bangladesh is safe enough after last month’s revolution.

‘Right time for me’

Shakib said he had already called time on his T20 career following the World Cup in June.

“I played my last match during my last game of the World Cup. We have discussed this with selectors and board,” he said.

“This is the right time for me to move on and BCB will look into some new players.”

Shakib said that he would play his final 50-over matches at the Champions Trophy, which will be hosted by Pakistan in February.

“I have eight games to go in ODI’s and the Champions Trophy will be last,” he said.

Shakib was the driving force of the Bangladesh team’s rise to become serious international contenders, enthralling fans through both star turns and scandals.

He remains the only player to have topped the International Cricket Council all-rounder rankings in all three formats simultaneously.

Shakib played a key role in his team’s historic Test series sweep in Pakistan earlier this month, and went to England to play county cricket for Surrey before heading to India.

The veteran player has represented Bangladesh in 70 Tests, 247 ODIs and 129 T20 matches since his international debut in 2006.