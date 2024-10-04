Govt hopes to earn $200m from meat exports to Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and PM Shehbaz Sharif gesture during the Malaysia-Pakistan High Level Business Dialogue, on Thursday.—APP

• Malaysia also looks to import basmati rice

• Trade office to open in Karachi next month

• PMs Anwar, Shehbaz talk cooperation in tourism, agriculture, defence

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Thursday that his country would import meat and rice from Pakistan.

He made the announcement during a joint media conference with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following their bilateral meeting, where both leaders discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, education and defence.

“As a result of our discussions, Malaysia has agreed in principle to import 100,000 tonnes of halal meat and basmati rice from Pakistan,” said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that the export of halal meat alone would generate $200 million annually for Pakistan.

Emphasising the importance of quality assurance, PM Anwar expressed confidence that Pakistani exporters would meet Malaysia’s stringent halal standards, ensuring the highest quality for its consumers.

Mr Anwar further announced that Malaysia would open a trade office in Karachi next month to streamline the import process for halal meat and rice.

Beyond trade, the two leaders explored opportunities for collaboration in defence, tourism, agriculture, semiconductors, green energy, skilled labour, and youth empowerment.

“This visit to Pakistan is highly significant,” Mr Anwar remarked, adding that both delegations engaged in extensive discussions on topics ranging from economic zones and trade markets to broader strategic issues.

He also expressed Malaysia’s interest in increasing flights to Pakistan and welcoming more Pakistani tourists.

Addressing the issue of skilled labour, PM Anwar emphasised Malaysia’s need for professionals in information technology, digital innovation, and artificial intelligence. “Malaysia is a hub for the semiconductor industry, and we should explore collaborative opportunities in this sector,” he added.

During the talks, PM Shehbaz commended Malaysia’s strong stance against Israeli atrocities in Gaza and expressed solidarity with Palestine. He also spoke about the Kashmir conflict, calling it a pressing issue of global concern as the people of Kashmir continue their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Mr Anwar echoed Pakistan’s stance on both Palestine and Kashmir, reaffirming Malaysia’s commitment to supporting United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and advocating for a peaceful resolution to the issue.

He said the ongoing aggression in Gaza and Lebanon was not a war between two countries, rather it was a disregard for international order. He condemned the inaction of the global community.

One-on-one meeting

In a separate one-on-one meeting, the two prime ministers discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between their countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets with Malaysia’s premier, Anwar Ibrahim, in Islamabad on Oct 3, 2024.— PID

They underscored the importance of ongoing dialogue, exchange visits, and mechanisms like the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) to deepen bilateral ties.

PM Shehbaz congratulated Mr Anwar on Malaysia’s upcoming Chair­manship of ASEAN next year. In response, the Malaysian PM welcomed Pakistan’s engagement with ASEAN.

MoUs exchanged

The two PMs witnessed an exchange of signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and a letter of cooperation.

This included an MoU between the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Malaysia’s External Trade Development Cooperation on trade cooperation, and another on cooperation in halal trade between the two countries’ business councils.

The letter of cooperation was signed between the Pakistan Telecomm­unication Authority and the Malaysian Communi­cations and Multimedia Commission.

Later, PM Anwar presented the works of renowned poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal which were translated into Bahasa Melayu. He also presented an Urdu copy of his book, The Asian Renaissance.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2024